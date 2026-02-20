KBK Hospitals Launches Specialized Gangrene & Advanced Limb Salvage Care Unit in Hyderabad

Telangana, India, 2026-02-20 — /EPR Network/ — KBK Hospitals has announced the launch of its Specialized Gangrene & Advanced Limb Salvage Care Unit, marking a significant expansion of its vascular and wound management services. The new unit is designed to provide early diagnosis, comprehensive treatment, and preventive care for patients at risk of gangrene and severe tissue infections.

The initiative represents a major milestone in the hospital’s continued commitment to advanced infection control, vascular health management, and preventive care for high-risk individuals, including patients with diabetes, peripheral artery disease, and chronic circulation disorders.

Strengthening Clinical Structure for Critical Care

With gangrene cases often linked to poor blood circulation, diabetes, untreated wounds, and infections, KBK Hospitals has structured a dedicated multidisciplinary team comprising vascular specialists, wound care experts, infection control physicians, and surgical professionals.

Gangrene is a serious condition that develops when body tissues do not receive sufficient oxygen and nutrients due to compromised blood supply or severe infection. It most commonly affects the feet, toes, fingers, and limbs, but in severe cases may involve deeper tissues or internal organs.

Medical experts emphasize that early intervention significantly improves outcomes and reduces the risk of complications, including tissue loss or life-threatening infection spread.

Advanced Diagnostic & Treatment Capabilities

The newly established unit offers comprehensive evaluation and customized treatment plans, including:

Detailed physical examination and vascular assessment

Blood investigations to identify infection

Imaging studies such as X-ray, CT scan, and MRI

Tissue and wound cultures when necessary

Treatment options available at the facility include:

Vascular procedures to improve blood circulation

Advanced wound care therapies

Targeted antibiotic treatment

Surgical debridement when required

Continuous monitoring and long-term follow-up care

The hospital also emphasizes preventive strategies such as blood sugar control, regular foot and skin checks, smoking cessation, and early medical attention for non-healing wounds.

Focus on High-Risk Patients

The new care unit particularly focuses on patients who are more vulnerable to gangrene, including:

Individuals with diabetes

Patients with peripheral artery disease

Elderly individuals with circulation disorders

Chronic wound patients

Individuals with weakened immune systems

A senior medical spokesperson at KBK Hospitals stated:

“Gangrene is a medical emergency that requires immediate and specialized care. Through this dedicated unit, we aim to provide timely diagnosis, advanced treatment options, and preventive education to reduce avoidable complications and limb loss.”

Milestone in Preventive & Vascular Healthcare

The launch of the Gangrene & Limb Salvage Care Unit marks a key milestone in KBK Hospitals’ expansion of integrated vascular and infection management services. By combining early detection, advanced diagnostics, and structured follow-up care, the hospital aims to improve recovery outcomes and reduce preventable hospitalizations.

About KBK Hospitals

KBK Hospitals is a multi-specialty healthcare institution committed to delivering comprehensive medical care, including preventive healthcare, vascular management, infection control, and advanced wound treatment. The hospital focuses on patient-centered care, early diagnosis, and long-term wellness solutions.