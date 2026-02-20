KBK Hospitals Launches Specialized Diabetic Foot Ulcer Care Unit to Strengthen Advanced Wound Management Services

Telangana, India, 2026-02-20 — /EPR Network/ — KBK Hospitals has announced the launch of its Specialized Diabetic Foot Ulcer Care Unit, marking a significant expansion in its advanced wound care and vascular management services. The new unit is designed to provide early diagnosis, structured treatment, and preventive care for individuals at risk of diabetic foot complications.

The initiative reflects the hospital’s ongoing commitment to improving outcomes for patients with metabolic conditions, particularly those experiencing poor circulation, nerve damage, and slow-healing wounds.

Addressing a Growing Healthcare Concern

Diabetic foot ulcers are open wounds that typically develop on the bottom of the foot, heel, or toes in individuals with long-standing blood sugar imbalance. Reduced sensation in the feet due to nerve damage often causes these wounds to go unnoticed until they become serious.

Medical experts note that delayed treatment can lead to infection, deep tissue damage, and long-term mobility challenges. Early intervention significantly improves healing and reduces complications.

Dedicated Multidisciplinary Care Structure

The newly established Diabetic Foot Ulcer Care Unit at KBK Hospitals brings together a team of vascular specialists, wound care experts, infection control professionals, and rehabilitation consultants. The structured approach allows for comprehensive evaluation and personalized treatment planning.

Diagnostic services include:

Detailed foot examination

Blood circulation and nerve assessment

Infection screening through laboratory tests

Imaging studies for deeper tissue evaluation

Treatment options may involve:

Advanced wound dressings

Infection management and antibiotic therapy

Offloading techniques to reduce pressure on the foot

Procedures to improve blood circulation

Continuous monitoring and follow-up care

Focus on Prevention and Early Detection

As part of the expanded service structure, KBK Hospitals is also strengthening preventive education programs aimed at high-risk individuals, including:

Patients with long-standing diabetes

Elderly individuals

Those with poor blood circulation

Patients with nerve damage in the feet

The hospital encourages daily foot inspections, proper wound cleaning, controlled blood sugar management, wearing protective footwear, and early medical consultation for any cuts, redness, or swelling.

A senior medical spokesperson at KBK Hospitals stated:

“Diabetic foot ulcers often begin as small, unnoticed wounds. Through this specialized unit, we aim to promote early diagnosis, structured treatment, and preventive awareness to reduce infection risks and improve long-term recovery outcomes.”

Milestone in Advanced Wound Care Services

The launch of the Diabetic Foot Ulcer Care Unit represents a key milestone in KBK Hospitals’ expansion of integrated wound management and vascular care services. By combining clinical expertise with advanced treatment protocols, the hospital aims to reduce preventable complications and support better quality of life for patients.

About KBK Hospitals

KBK Hospitals is a multi-specialty healthcare institution dedicated to comprehensive patient care, including preventive medicine, vascular health management, infection control, and advanced wound treatment services. The hospital focuses on early diagnosis, personalized care plans, and long-term patient wellness.