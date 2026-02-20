GoTo Telemed Launches Comprehensive Hyperbilirubinemia Follow-up Program, Bringing Hospital-Grade Bilirubin Monitoring and Specialist Support to Newborns at Home

Helena, Montana, 2026-02-20 — /EPR Network/ — GoTo Telemed, the nation’s leading integrated telehealth ecosystem serving over 10 million patients nationwide , today announced the launch of its dedicated Hyperbilirubinemia Follow-up Program, a comprehensive virtual care service designed to transform post-discharge monitoring for newborns with jaundice. The program combines nurse-led home visits, transcutaneous bilirubin (TcB) screening, and real-time pediatric teleconsultation to ensure safe, effective management of neonatal jaundice while eliminating unnecessary hospital readmissions and reducing stress for new families .

Neonatal jaundice affects approximately 60% of term and 80% of preterm infants in the first week of life, making it one of the most common postnatal conditions requiring medical attention . While most cases are benign physiologic jaundice, severe hyperbilirubinemia can lead to bilirubin neurotoxicity and, in rare cases, permanent brain damage known as kernicterus . The critical window for monitoring occurs after hospital discharge, when bilirubin levels typically peak between 3 to 5 days of life—precisely when new parents are home without medical support .

“For new parents, the transition home with a jaundiced newborn creates immense anxiety. Is the yellow color getting worse? Is the baby feeding enough? When should we worry?” said a GoTo Telemed spokesperson. “Our Hyperbilirubinemia Follow-up Program replaces guesswork with precision. We bring objective bilirubin measurement directly to the home, connect families to pediatric specialists in real time, and provide clear, evidence-based guidance—all while eliminating the need for stressed parents to pack up a newborn for repeat trips to the doctor’s office or emergency room.”

Evidence-Based Model Proven to Reduce Unnecessary Referrals

GoTo Telemed’s program is built on a robust clinical evidence base demonstrating the safety and efficacy of telehealth-enabled jaundice management. A landmark 2026 study published in Neonatology evaluating a nurse-led home pathway integrating transcutaneous bilirubin screening with targeted pediatric teleconsultation found dramatic improvements in care delivery :

81.9% reduction in neonatal referrals for jaundice evaluation, eliminating unnecessary visits while maintaining perfect safety

0.4% of infants required phototherapy, all of whom were identified through the program within 14 days

Slight agreement between visual assessment and TcB-defined need for follow-up (weighted κ=0.075), confirming that clinical observation alone is unreliable and objective measurement is essential

Additional research from a 2025 study in the Chinese Journal of Child Health Care demonstrated that “Internet+” remote jaundice monitoring significantly improved outcomes compared to traditional follow-up :

43% dropout rate in traditional follow-up versus only 11% in the remote monitoring group

First bilirubin measurement occurred at 4.0 days in remote group versus 8.0 days in traditional care—a critical difference for early intervention

38.6% hyperbilirubinemia rate in traditional follow-up versus 21.3% in remote monitoring

12.2% severe hyperbilirubinemia rate in traditional care versus only 3.4% with remote monitoring

Comprehensive Service Components

GoTo Telemed’s Hyperbilirubinemia Follow-up Program delivers a complete, integrated solution for neonatal jaundice management:

Service Component Description

Nurse-Led Home Visits Specially trained pediatric nurses conduct home visits within 24-48 hours of hospital discharge, performing comprehensive newborn assessments and transcutaneous bilirubin measurements using FDA-cleared, hospital-grade TcB devices .

Real-Time TcB Screening Objective bilirubin measurements are obtained non-invasively, eliminating the pain and stress of heel sticks for newborns while providing accurate, actionable data for clinical decision-making .

Immediate Pediatric Teleconsultation TcB results are securely transmitted to GoTo Telemed’s network of board-certified pediatricians and neonatologists, who provide real-time interpretation and management recommendations directly to families .

Phototherapy Threshold Monitoring Bilirubin levels are plotted against the 2022 American Academy of Pediatrics hour-specific phototherapy nomograms, which established higher, evidence-based treatment thresholds than previous guidelines, safely reducing unnecessary phototherapy .

Feeding Support and Lactation Consultation Recognizing that suboptimal intake contributes to jaundice, the program integrates lactation support to help breastfeeding mothers establish successful nursing, with recommendations to continue breastfeeding during treatment unless medically contraindicated .

Home Phototherapy Coordination For infants requiring phototherapy, GoTo Telemed coordinates home phototherapy services, enabling treatment in the family’s residence rather than requiring hospital readmission—supported by updated clinical guidelines that endorse home phototherapy for appropriate candidates .

Automated Risk Stratification The platform applies AAP-endorsed risk factors—gestational age <38 weeks, breastfeeding, visible jaundice in first 24 hours, maternal blood type incompatibility—to generate personalized follow-up schedules and monitoring plans .

Parent Education and Support Families receive clear, written guidance on warning signs requiring immediate attention: severe yellow/orange skin color spreading to toes, difficulty waking, poor feeding, inadequate wet diapers, inconsolable high-pitched crying, or arching of the body .

Integration with Updated Clinical Guidelines

The program is designed around the 2022 American Academy of Pediatrics Clinical Practice Guidelines for management of hyperbilirubinemia in infants ≥35 weeks gestation, which represent the most current evidence-based standard of care . Key guideline elements incorporated into GoTo Telemed’s platform include:

Universal screening for newborns with risk factors, with systematic risk assessment before hospital discharge

Higher phototherapy thresholds than previous guidelines, safely reducing unnecessary treatment without increasing kernicterus risk

Gestational age-specific nomograms for phototherapy initiation based on hour-specific bilirubin levels

Emphasis on post-discharge follow-up timing based on age at discharge and risk factor assessment

Support for breastfeeding continuation during management of jaundice, with supplementation using expressed breast milk, donor milk, or formula only when medically indicated

A study published in Hospital Pediatrics examining the impact of the 2022 guidelines found a significant decrease in hospitalization for jaundice immediately following publication (5,051 admissions to 3,778 admissions; P < .001), with no increase in kernicterus or exchange transfusion utilization—confirming that guideline-based outpatient management is both safe and effective .

Clinical Applications and Patient Populations

The Hyperbilirubinemia Follow-up Program serves multiple patient populations with tailored protocols:

Physiologic Jaundice: For the majority of newborns with benign, self-limited jaundice, the program provides reassurance, monitoring, and feeding support, preventing unnecessary emergency department visits while ensuring safety .

Breastfeeding-Associated Jaundice: Two distinct types are addressed—early “suboptimal intake jaundice” occurring in the first week due to insufficient milk transfer, and later “breast milk jaundice” appearing in the second week, which may persist for several weeks. Both conditions are managed with continued breastfeeding support and appropriate monitoring .

Hemolytic Disease: For infants at risk of immune-mediated hemolysis due to ABO or Rh incompatibility, the program provides enhanced surveillance. A 2025 case report demonstrated that following AAP guidelines with rapid identification and adjuvant therapy successfully avoided exchange transfusion even in severe hemolytic disease .

Preterm and Near-Term Infants: Infants born at 35-37 weeks gestation face elevated risk and receive closer monitoring protocols consistent with AAP recommendations .

Integrated Platform Advantages

The Hyperbilirubinemia Follow-up Program leverages GoTo Telemed’s fully integrated telehealth ecosystem to deliver capabilities no fragmented platform can match:

Unified Electronic Health Record: All TcB measurements, feeding assessments, and pediatric consultations are documented in the infant’s lifetime health record, accessible to the primary care provider, pediatrician, and any consulting specialists .

Secure Image Upload and Sharing: Parents can upload photos of their infant’s skin color through the secure patient portal, enabling visual assessment by the care team between scheduled visits .

Automated Alert System: When TcB levels approach treatment thresholds, the platform automatically notifies the pediatric team and triggers protocol-driven management pathways .

Telehealth-Enabled Phototherapy Monitoring: For infants receiving home phototherapy, the platform enables daily video check-ins, skin integrity assessment, and feeding evaluation, ensuring treatment efficacy while maintaining family-centered care .

Care Coordination with Birth Hospitals: The program facilitates seamless information sharing with the discharging hospital, ensuring continuity of care and complete documentation of the birth hospitalization .

Addressing Critical Gaps in Postnatal Care

The Hyperbilirubinemia Follow-up Program directly confronts persistent challenges in neonatal follow-up:

Visual Assessment Unreliability: Research confirms that clinical observation of jaundice severity is highly unreliable, particularly in darkly pigmented infants. The study in Neonatology found only “slight agreement” between visual cues and objective TcB measurement (weighted κ=0.075), meaning clinical judgment alone frequently misses or overestimates true bilirubin elevation .

Post-Discharge Follow-up Failures: The Chinese study documented a 43% dropout rate in traditional follow-up, meaning nearly half of at-risk newborns received no recommended bilirubin monitoring. Remote monitoring reduced this to just 11%—a fourfold improvement in adherence .

Peak Bilirubin Timing: Bilirubin levels typically peak at 3-5 days of life, after most newborns have been discharged. The remote monitoring group in the Chinese study had their first measurement at 4.0 days—precisely during the peak window—while traditional follow-up averaged first measurement at 8.0 days, after the peak had already passed .

Parental Anxiety and Emergency Overuse: Without objective monitoring, concerned parents often turn to emergency departments, contributing to overcrowding and unnecessary exposure for vulnerable newborns. The program’s 24/7 access to pediatric specialists provides a trusted alternative .

A Transformative Opportunity for Pediatric Providers

For pediatricians, neonatologists, and pediatric nurses, GoTo Telemed’s Hyperbilirubinemia Follow-up Program offers a meaningful practice opportunity:

Focus on Preventive Care: Providers apply their expertise to prevent severe hyperbilirubinemia and its devastating consequences, practicing at the top of their license in a high-impact clinical area .

Flexible Practice Model: Clinicians maintain complete autonomy over their schedules, providing teleconsultation services from home while serving a nationwide population of newborns and families.

Complete Practice Support: GoTo Telemed provides full malpractice insurance coverage, comprehensive billing and coding support for neonatal telehealth services, and immediate access to a growing population of families seeking coordinated newborn care.

Interdisciplinary Collaboration: Providers work within an integrated team alongside lactation consultants, home health nurses, and primary care pediatricians, contributing their expertise to comprehensive newborn care.

Evidence-Based Clinical Protocols: All consultations follow current AAP guidelines, with built-in decision support for phototherapy thresholds, risk stratification, and management algorithms .

Regulatory Compliance and Quality Assurance

The Hyperbilirubinemia Follow-up Program operates within GoTo Telemed’s rigorous compliance framework:

State-Specific Licensure Management: Verification of active, unrestricted licenses in all states where care is delivered, with support for interstate licensure compacts

Pediatric-Specific Clinical Guidelines: Adherence to AAP Clinical Practice Guidelines for hyperbilirubinemia management and Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine protocols for jaundice in breastfeeding infants

Quality Monitoring: Ongoing peer review, competency assessments, and quality audits ensuring maintenance of highest care standards

HIPAA-Compliant Infrastructure: Enterprise-grade encryption, access controls, and regular third-party security audits ensuring complete protection of patient health information

Availability and Partnerships

GoTo Telemed’s Hyperbilirubinemia Follow-up Program is available immediately to newborns and families nationwide through the GoTo Telemed platform. The program accepts most major insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid coverage for eligible infants.

GoTo Telemed is actively forming strategic partnerships with:

Hospital maternity departments and birth centers seeking comprehensive post-discharge follow-up

Pediatric and family medicine practices

Medicaid managed care organizations and health plans

Home health agencies providing newborn services

Lactation consultants and breastfeeding support organizations

WIC programs and community health centers serving new families

