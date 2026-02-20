Fashion Sourcing at Sourcing Las Vegas: Leading with Fashion, Fabric, and Technology

Las Vegas, USA, 2026-02-20 — /EPR Network/ — Fashion Sourcing is redefining the way brands approach global apparel sourcing. At Sourcing Las Vegas, one of North America’s premier fashion sourcing events, the company showcases how it combines trend insight, fabric innovation, production expertise, and AI-driven technology to help brands succeed in a competitive market.

At the forefront of fashion innovation, Fashion Sourcing is transforming the way brands discover trends and source products. “We are actively discovering new fashion trends and developing innovative AI techniques, incorporating them directly into our platform to help brands source smarter and faster,” says **Laurent Gabay, Founder and CEO of Fashion Sourcing.

Under Gabay’s leadership, Fashion Sourcing combines trend research, fabric and material innovation, and AI-driven technology to provide brands with actionable insights. The platform uses advanced analytics to predict emerging fashion trends, optimize production schedules, and streamline supply chains — allowing brands to respond quickly to market shifts while maintaining quality and sustainability standards. By integrating AI with real-time sourcing capabilities, Fashion Sourcing not only identifies what’s next in fashion but also ensures that brands can bring collections to market efficiently, cost-effectively, and ethically.

This approach positions Fashion Sourcing as a strategic partner for brands seeking to stay ahead in an increasingly fast-paced and technology-driven fashion landscape.

What Fashion Sourcing Does

1️⃣ Trend Research and Design Support

Fashion Sourcing helps brands stay ahead of the curve by providing:

Seasonal fashion trend insights — colors, silhouettes, prints, and materials

— colors, silhouettes, prints, and materials Consumer preference analysis for different markets

for different markets Design consultation that aligns materials with brand vision

This ensures collections are on-trend, commercially viable, and ready for market.

2️⃣ Fabric and Material Sourcing

The company connects brands with a wide network of trusted mills and textile manufacturers globally, offering:

Luxury fabrics: silks, jacquards, high-end knits

silks, jacquards, high-end knits Performance textiles: athleisure, activewear, technical fabrics

athleisure, activewear, technical fabrics Sustainable and eco-friendly options: organic cotton, recycled fibers, biodegradable textiles

Fashion Sourcing ensures quality, availability, and cost efficiency for every material.

3️⃣ Production Management and Quality Control

By acting as a buying agent and production partner, Fashion Sourcing oversees:

Manufacturer selection based on capabilities, capacity, and compliance

based on capabilities, capacity, and compliance Sampling and prototyping to match design specifications

to match design specifications Quality inspections at multiple stages to ensure consistency

at multiple stages to ensure consistency Compliance monitoring to meet labor, safety, and environmental standards

This reduces risk and ensures brands receive high-quality garments on schedule.

4️⃣ Global Supply Chain Coordination

Fashion Sourcing streamlines complex supply chains by:

Coordinating logistics and shipping

Consolidating multiple suppliers into a single managed workflow

Reducing delays and miscommunication

This “one-stop shop” approach saves brands time, money, and operational stress.

5️⃣ AI and Technology Integration

At Sourcing Las Vegas, Fashion Sourcing highlights its AI-driven solutions for fashion brands:

Trend forecasting: Predict upcoming fashion trends with data analytics

Predict upcoming fashion trends with data analytics Production optimization: Streamline manufacturing decisions and reduce waste

Streamline manufacturing decisions and reduce waste Inventory and supply chain management: Data-driven insights for smarter sourcing

This positions Fashion Sourcing as a future-ready partner bridging fashion creativity and technological efficiency.

Fashion Sourcing is more than a sourcing company — it is a strategic partner that guides brands through every step of the apparel lifecycle: trend research, fabric and material sourcing, production oversight, quality control, logistics, and AI-driven decision-making.

By presenting at Sourcing Las Vegas, Fashion Sourcing demonstrates its leadership in fashion innovation, fabric excellence, and AI-enabled sourcing, helping brands bring high-quality, trend-driven, and sustainable collections to market faster and more efficiently.

About Fashion Sourcing

Fashion Sourcing is a global B2B wholesale platform connecting fashion brands with apparel, accessories, and textile manufacturers. The platform is built to help modern brands scale quickly, access competitive pricing, and streamline production.

Founded by apparel industry veteran Laurent Gabay, Fashion Sourcing draws on decades of manufacturing and private-label experience across North America, Asia, and global retail markets. With deep sourcing relationships and licensing expertise developed over generations, the company modernizes how brands connect with manufacturers and textile mills worldwide.

Fashion Sourcing maintains partnerships and regional offices in China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, and Cambodia, giving brands direct access to the world’s leading production hubs. This global presence enables:

Faster product development cycles

Flexible and small-run production strategies

Factory-direct pricing for brands of all sizes

Whether you are launching your first collection or scaling an established line, Fashion Sourcing provides the tools, partners, and expertise to bring your vision to life.

Connect With Fashion Sourcing

Visit www.fashion-sourcing.com for all sourcing and procurement needs.

For inquiries: hello@fashion-sourcing.com