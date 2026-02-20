Smarter Sourcing Starts with Fashion Sourcing

Miami Beach, USA, 2026-02-20 — /EPR Network/ — Fashion Sourcing is redefining how brands approach sourcing by offering a streamlined, data-driven, and fully integrated solution.

Why Smarter Sourcing Begins Here:

1️⃣ Centralized One-Stop Shop

From fabrics and trims to production and delivery, Fashion Sourcing consolidates all steps under one platform, reducing complexity and minimizing errors.

2️⃣ Global Network of Trusted Manufacturers

Access vetted factories across key production regions, ensuring competitive pricing, quality consistency, and reliable timelines.

3️⃣ Data-Driven Decisions

Advanced supply chain tracking and analytics allow brands to anticipate delays, optimize costs, and make smarter sourcing choices.

4️⃣ Quality & Compliance Assurance

Strict inspections, ethical sourcing practices, and compliance monitoring protect both brand reputation and end-consumer trust.

5️⃣ Faster Time-to-Market

Integrated communication and coordinated workflows accelerate product development and reduce lead times.

6️⃣ Strategic Partnership Mindset

Fashion Sourcing doesn’t just source — it partners with brands to scale sustainably, innovate materials, and improve margins.

About Fashion Sourcing

Fashion Sourcing is a global B2B wholesale platform connecting fashion brands with apparel, accessories, and textile manufacturers. The platform is built to help modern brands scale quickly, access competitive pricing, and streamline production.

Founded by apparel industry veteran Laurent Gabay, Fashion Sourcing draws on decades of manufacturing and private-label experience across North America, Asia, and global retail markets. With deep sourcing relationships and licensing expertise developed over generations, the company modernizes how brands connect with manufacturers and textile mills worldwide.

Fashion Sourcing maintains partnerships and regional offices in China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, and Cambodia, giving brands direct access to the world’s leading production hubs. This global presence enables:

Faster product development cycles

Flexible and small-run production strategies

Factory-direct pricing for brands of all sizes

Whether you are launching your first collection or scaling an established line, Fashion Sourcing provides the tools, partners, and expertise to bring your vision to life.

Connect With Fashion Sourcing

Visit www.fashion-sourcing.com for all sourcing and procurement needs.

For media inquiries: hello@fashion-sourcing.com