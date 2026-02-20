Naples, Florida, 2026-02-20 — /EPR Network/ — Fabric sourcing traditionally refers to the process of finding and procuring textiles — the actual materials (like cotton, silk, knits, technical fabrics) — that designers and brands need to make their products. It’s focused primarily on materials selection, supplier negotiation, pricing, quality, and delivery.

Fashion sourcing, on the other hand, is broader. It’s a holistic, end-to-end approach that encompasses:

Material sourcing (including fabrics, trims, hardware)

Manufacturer selection

Production planning

Quality control

Logistics and delivery

Under Laurent Gabay’s leadership, the fashion sourcing model is evolving in several key ways:

🔹 1. Integrated End-to-End Efficiency

Rather than treating each step — from fabrics to finished garments — as separate tasks handled by different vendors, the process is unified. This means:

Faster turnaround from concept to delivery

Fewer communication bottlenecks

Better alignment between design, materials, and production

🔹 2. Strategic Supplier Relationships

Lauren Gabay emphasizes long-term partnerships with suppliers rather than transactional interactions. This approach:

Improves consistency in quality

Enables better negotiation outcomes

Helps foster innovation in textiles and production techniques

🔹 3. Data-Driven Decision-Making

By integrating supply chain data — from fabric availability to production schedules — fashion sourcing moves from reactive problem-solving to proactive planning. That means:

Anticipating shortages or delays

Optimizing costs across the board

Making smarter decisions on where and when to source

🔹 4. Sustainability and Compliance Focus

Modern fashion sourcing under Gabay’s influence tends to prioritize ethical and sustainable practices, including:

Supplier compliance with labor and environmental standards

Traceability of materials

Reducing waste throughout the supply chain

🔹 5. One-Stop Shop Philosophy

Ultimately, Gabay’s vision positions fashion sourcing as a “one-stop shop”, where brands can rely on a unified team or platform to handle materials, manufacturing, logistics, and quality — all aligned with the brand’s strategic goals.

About Fashion Sourcing

Fashion Sourcing is a global B2B wholesale platform connecting fashion brands with apparel, accessories, and textile manufacturers. The platform is built to help modern brands scale quickly, access competitive pricing, and streamline production.

Founded by apparel industry veteran Laurent Gabay, Fashion Sourcing draws on decades of manufacturing and private-label experience across North America, Asia, and global retail markets. With deep sourcing relationships and licensing expertise developed over generations, the company modernizes how brands connect with manufacturers and textile mills worldwide.

Fashion Sourcing maintains partnerships and regional offices in China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, and Cambodia, giving brands direct access to the world’s leading production hubs. This global presence enables:

Faster product development cycles

Flexible and small-run production strategies

Factory-direct pricing for brands of all sizes

Whether you are launching your first collection or scaling an established line, Fashion Sourcing provides the tools, partners, and expertise to bring your vision to life.