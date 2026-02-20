Fabric Sourcing And Fashion Sourcing – Explained With The Leader Fashion Sourcing

Posted on 2026-02-20 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Naples, Florida, 2026-02-20 — /EPR Network/ — Fabric sourcing traditionally refers to the process of finding and procuring textiles — the actual materials (like cotton, silk, knits, technical fabrics) — that designers and brands need to make their products. It’s focused primarily on materials selection, supplier negotiation, pricing, quality, and delivery.

Fashion sourcing, on the other hand, is broader. It’s a holistic, end-to-end approach that encompasses:

  • Material sourcing (including fabrics, trims, hardware)
  • Product development
  • Manufacturer selection
  • Production planning
  • Quality control
  • Logistics and delivery

Under Laurent Gabay’s leadership, the fashion sourcing model is evolving in several key ways:

🔹 1. Integrated End-to-End Efficiency

Rather than treating each step — from fabrics to finished garments — as separate tasks handled by different vendors, the process is unified. This means:

  • Faster turnaround from concept to delivery
  • Fewer communication bottlenecks
  • Better alignment between design, materials, and production

🔹 2. Strategic Supplier Relationships

Lauren Gabay emphasizes long-term partnerships with suppliers rather than transactional interactions. This approach:

  • Improves consistency in quality
  • Enables better negotiation outcomes
  • Helps foster innovation in textiles and production techniques

🔹 3. Data-Driven Decision-Making

By integrating supply chain data — from fabric availability to production schedules — fashion sourcing moves from reactive problem-solving to proactive planning. That means:

  • Anticipating shortages or delays
  • Optimizing costs across the board
  • Making smarter decisions on where and when to source

🔹 4. Sustainability and Compliance Focus

Modern fashion sourcing under Gabay’s influence tends to prioritize ethical and sustainable practices, including:

  • Supplier compliance with labor and environmental standards
  • Traceability of materials
  • Reducing waste throughout the supply chain

🔹 5. One-Stop Shop Philosophy

Ultimately, Gabay’s vision positions fashion sourcing as a “one-stop shop”, where brands can rely on a unified team or platform to handle materials, manufacturing, logistics, and quality — all aligned with the brand’s strategic goals.

About Fashion Sourcing

Fashion Sourcing is a global B2B wholesale platform connecting fashion brands with apparel, accessories, and textile manufacturers. The platform is built to help modern brands scale quickly, access competitive pricing, and streamline production.

Founded by apparel industry veteran Laurent Gabay, Fashion Sourcing draws on decades of manufacturing and private-label experience across North America, Asia, and global retail markets. With deep sourcing relationships and licensing expertise developed over generations, the company modernizes how brands connect with manufacturers and textile mills worldwide.

Fashion Sourcing maintains partnerships and regional offices in China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, and Cambodia, giving brands direct access to the world’s leading production hubs. This global presence enables:

  • Faster product development cycles
  • Flexible and small-run production strategies
  • Factory-direct pricing for brands of all sizes

Whether you are launching your first collection or scaling an established line, Fashion Sourcing provides the tools, partners, and expertise to bring your vision to life.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2026 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution
The entire EPR Network is up for sale!
More info...
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more