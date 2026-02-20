Healthy Snacks Market Shows Surge in Consumer Demand for Low Sugar Options

The global healthy snacks market size was estimated at USD 95.61 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 144.64 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2030. Busy lifestyles, increased urbanization, and changing dietary preferences are driving demand for convenient, on-the-go snack options. Consumers increasingly prefer snacks that are portable, easy to consume, and aligned with their health and dietary goals.

Key Market Trends & Insights:

North America accounted for the largest market share at 39.1% in 2023.

The U.S. healthy snacks market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2024 to 2030.

Fruit, nuts, and seeds held a 37.8% share of the market by product type in 2023.

Low/no sugar snacks accounted for 39.0% of the market by claim type in 2023.

Bags and pouches dominated the packaging segment with 42.3% market share in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast:

2023 market size: USD 95.61 billion

2030 projected market size: USD 144.64 billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 6.2%

North America: Largest regional market in 2023

The rise in dietary restrictions and preferences for gluten-free, vegan, and organic diets has prompted manufacturers to innovate and diversify their product offerings. Concerns about obesity and the prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension are encouraging consumers to adopt healthier eating habits. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), four out of ten Americans are affected by obesity. Similarly, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) report ‘Health at a Glance: Europe 2020’ states that one in six Europeans were obese, and over 50% of adults were overweight. Healthy snacks, which typically have lower calories, sugar, and fat compared to traditional snacks, are considered effective in mitigating these health issues.

Growing health awareness is prompting consumers to seek snacks that offer nutritional benefits and support overall well-being. A survey by Whisps, a high-protein snack brand made from 100% real cheese, conducted with over 2,000 American adults in April 2023, revealed that people are substituting an average of four meals per week with snacks. Furthermore, 79% of adults expressed a desire to consume healthier snack options. This indicates a growing preference for convenient and nutritious snacking, reflecting a shift toward mindful eating habits.

Consumers are paying closer attention to ingredients, portion control, and snack variety. In India, a survey by Mondelēz in October 2022 showed that 86% of respondents snack for mood enhancement, comfort, relaxation, or quiet moments. Additionally, 95% of Indian consumers reported that they would soon seek snacks with special ingredients or health benefits, surpassing the global average of 87%. Urban households, driven by higher income levels, are increasingly exploring packaged and diverse snack options beyond traditional items such as glucose cookies and salted chips.

Established companies in the healthy snacks market are investing heavily in research and development to innovate and offer healthier products. These companies leverage strong distribution networks and brand recognition to maintain significant market share.

Nestlé S.A. offers products under Nestlé Fitness and La Laitière brands, including healthy crackers, yogurt, and cereals.

Kellanova (The Kellogg Company) produces cereal, convenience foods, and ready-to-eat items such as cookies, crackers, savory snacks, fruit-flavored snacks, and veggie foods.

Unilever distributes its products through family-owned shops, online platforms, and brick-and-mortar stores across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East.

Other key players include Danone, PepsiCo, Mondelēz International, Hormel Foods Corporation, Del Monte Foods, Inc., Select Harvest, and Monsoon Harvest.In conclusion, the healthy snacks market is experiencing robust growth driven by changing lifestyles, increased health awareness, and evolving dietary preferences. Manufacturers are continuously innovating to meet demand for nutritious, convenient, and diverse snack options. The market is expected to expand steadily across all key regions, with North America remaining dominant, while product diversification and health-focused offerings continue to shape industry trends globally.