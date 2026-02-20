Luggage Market Growth Spurred by Smart Luggage Technology

The global luggage market size was estimated at USD 38.80 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 61.49 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2030. The increasing demand for luggage is driven by changes in consumer behavior, lifestyle preferences, and several market dynamics shaping the industry.

Key Market Trends & Insights

  • North America accounted for a revenue share of 35.5% in 2023
  • Intense competition and innovation characterize the U.S. luggage market
  • Travel luggage bags segment held 76.5% of revenue share in 2023
  • Soft-sided luggage segment contributed 68.2% of revenue share in 2023
  • Offline sales channels accounted for 59.8% of revenue share in 2023

Market Size & Forecast

  • 2023 Market Size: USD 38.80 billion
  • 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 61.49 billion
  • CAGR (2024–2030): 7.1%
  • North America: Largest market in 2023

One of the primary drivers is the resurgence of the global travel and tourism industry. As travel activity recovers post-pandemic, more people are taking vacations, business trips, and family visits, leading to higher luggage sales. Domestic travel has particularly surged, boosting demand for luggage suited for short trips. E-commerce and online shopping have further supported market growth by offering consumers convenient access to a wide range of products, competitive pricing, and detailed reviews. Direct-to-consumer luggage brands also contribute with innovative designs and value-for-money options.

Technological advancements are reshaping the market, with smart luggage featuring GPS tracking, built-in chargers, and biometric locks becoming increasingly popular. There is also growing interest in sustainable luggage made from recycled materials, reflecting the rising consumer demand for environmentally friendly products. Changing consumer preferences favor durable, high-quality luggage capable of withstanding frequent travel, while personalization and custom designs are emerging trends that cater to individual tastes.

The competitive landscape is defined by product innovation, regional production capabilities, and evolving consumer preferences. Leading manufacturers invest heavily in research and development to deliver cost-effective, high-quality products. Market players are also forming joint ventures, partnerships, mergers, agreements, and acquisitions to strengthen their position and expand geographically. Companies focus on raising consumer awareness while adhering to international regulatory standards.

Leading luggage companies include Rimowa, Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Delsey, Travelpro, Briggs & Riley, Victorinox, Thule, and Heys, which collectively influence market trends and hold the largest market share.

In conclusion, the luggage market is poised for steady growth driven by a combination of increasing travel, technological innovation, sustainability trends, and changing consumer preferences. The market is characterized by strong competition, product diversification, and strategic expansion by key players, positioning it for continued expansion in both established and emerging regions.

