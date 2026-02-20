Sports Betting Market Growth Fueled by Football Dominance

Sports Betting Market Summary

The sports betting market continues to gain strong global traction, supported by digital transformation and evolving consumer behavior. Valued at USD 100.9 billion in 2024, the sector is projected to reach USD 187.39 billion by 2030, expanding at a steady CAGR of 11% from 2025 to 2030. The primary catalyst behind this growth is the widespread penetration of high-speed internet and smartphones, which has made wagering more accessible than ever before.

Online platforms now enable seamless betting experiences, allowing users to place wagers anytime and anywhere. Regulatory reforms and legalization across multiple countries have strengthened consumer trust and encouraged new operators to enter the space. Secure digital payment ecosystems have further improved participation, particularly across emerging economies. At the same time, the rising global appeal of major tournaments and live sporting events continues to draw a diverse and expanding audience base.

A defining shift within the sports betting ecosystem is the growing popularity of in-play or live betting. This interactive format allows users to place bets during ongoing matches, responding to real-time developments and fluctuating odds. Its dynamic nature has elevated engagement levels significantly. Operators are complementing this experience with live streaming integrations and advanced real-time analytics.

Order a free sample PDF of the Sports Betting Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Technological advancements are also reshaping the betting experience. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are being deployed for automated odds calibration, risk modeling, and hyper-personalized recommendations. These innovations are fostering a more responsive, data-driven, and customized wagering environment.

Another transformative trend is the convergence between betting platforms and sports media. Collaborations between sportsbooks and professional leagues, teams, and broadcasters have intensified, embedding betting features directly within sports content. This integration enhances second-screen engagement via mobile applications, effectively merging entertainment and wagering into a unified digital journey.

In parallel, esports betting is emerging as a high-growth segment, particularly among younger demographics. The rising popularity of competitive gaming and streaming platforms has opened new monetization channels and expanded the audience base beyond traditional sports followers.

Key Trends & Insights

Europe accounted for approximately 48% of global revenue in 2024, maintaining its leadership position.

The UK stands out as one of Europe’s most structured and active betting environments.

By platform, the offline segment continues to represent a significant revenue contribution in 2024, reflecting the sustained presence of retail betting outlets.

By sport type, football dominates due to its vast international fan base and continuous domestic and global tournaments.

By betting type, live/in-play betting emerged as the leading segment in 2024, reinforcing demand for real-time interaction.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 100.9 Billion

USD 100.9 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 187.39 Billion

USD 187.39 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 11%

11% Largest Region in 2024: Europe

Key Sports Betting Company Insights

Several global operators are shaping competition and innovation across digital and retail channels.

888 Holdings Plc delivers online sports wagering services through multiple brands and has expanded its global reach by acquiring William Hill’s international operations outside the U.S., strengthening its footprint across Europe and Latin America.

Bet365 operates one of the most extensive online sportsbooks worldwide, offering thousands of weekly events, live streaming services, and early cash-out features. The company maintains strong operations across Europe while expanding into newly regulated U.S. states and Latin America.

Betsson AB provides regionalized betting platforms across Europe and Latin America, offering fixed-odds, live betting, and virtual sports. The company holds licenses in Sweden, Colombia, and Peru and continues investing in mobile-centric technologies.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates sportsbooks under brands such as TwinSpires and BetAmerica, integrating betting services with its established horse racing operations across multiple U.S. states.

Emerging and expanding participants include:

Entain plc, owner of brands like Ladbrokes and Coral, operates retail and online betting platforms globally and partners with MGM Resorts through BetMGM in the U.S.

Flutter Entertainment Plc controls major brands including FanDuel and Paddy Power, maintaining strong positions in Europe, the U.S., and Australia.

International Game Technology (IGT) supplies sportsbook technology solutions through its PlaySports platform, supporting retail and mobile operators across North America.

Leading Sports Betting Companies

888 Holdings Plc

Bet365

Betsson AB

Churchill Downs Incorporated

Entain plc

Flutter Entertainment Plc

IGT

Kindred Group Plc

Sportech Plc

William Hill Plc

These organizations collectively influence product innovation, regulatory adaptation, and cross-platform betting experiences across global territories.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The sports betting market is undergoing a transformative phase fueled by digital accessibility, regulatory clarity, and immersive live betting experiences. With revenues projected to rise from USD 100.9 billion in 2024 to USD 187.39 billion by 2030, advancing at an 11% CAGR, the sector reflects sustained global demand. The integration of AI-driven personalization, esports expansion, and media partnerships is reshaping engagement models, while Europe continues to lead in revenue share. As technology and regulation evolve in parallel, the sports betting ecosystem is positioned for steady and structured expansion through 2030.