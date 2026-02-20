Beauty Bay Lounge – Premium Unisex Salon Launching Soon in Nallagandla, Hyderabad

Hyderabad, India, 2026-02-20 — /EPR Network/ — KBK Group has officially announced the upcoming launch of Beauty Bay Lounge, a premium hair salon and beauty lounge set to open soon in Nallagandla, Hyderabad. This new venture marks a strategic expansion of the group into the growing lifestyle and beauty sector, further strengthening its diversified business portfolio.

The salon will be located at Tirumala Arcade, Fourth Floor 401 Nallagandla, Sherilingampally, Hyderabad – 500019, and is designed to deliver a refined, full-service grooming and beauty experience for men, women, and children.

Launch of a Dedicated Lifestyle & Beauty Division

As part of this expansion, KBK Group has established a dedicated Lifestyle & Beauty Division, under which Beauty Bay Lounge will operate. The formation of this new division reflects the company’s strategic approach to entering high-growth consumer-focused markets while maintaining structured operations and premium service standards.

The new vertical will focus on delivering consistent quality, customer-centric services, and scalable brand development in the beauty and wellness segment.

Premium Services to Be Offered

Beauty Bay Lounge will offer a comprehensive range of professional services, including:

Men’s Grooming Services

  • The Gentlemen Cut 
  • Traditional Steam Shave 
  • Hair Spa & Head Massage 
  • De-Tan Facial 
  • Express Pedicure 
  • Relaxation Massage 

Women’s Beauty & Hair Services

  • Haircuts and Advanced Styling 
  • Hair Treatments and Hair Spa 
  • Skincare and Facial Services 
  • Body Care & Hands & Feet Treatments 
  • Waxing and Threading 
  • Special Occasion Grooming Packages 

Kids’ Services

  • Basic Haircuts 
  • Hair Wash 
  • Anti-Dandruff Hair Spa 
  • Infant Massage 

The salon is designed to provide a modern, calming environment supported by trained professionals and quality products to ensure a premium customer experience.

Grand Opening Event Announcement

KBK Group has confirmed that Beauty Bay Lounge will host an official grand opening event upon launch. The event will introduce the brand’s services, interiors, and vision to invited guests, local residents, and business associates.

Strategic Business Expansion Milestone

The upcoming launch represents a key milestone in KBK Group’s continued expansion strategy. With existing interests across multiple sectors, the company’s entry into the beauty and wellness industry reflects its commitment to diversifying into lifestyle-driven segments aligned with evolving consumer demand.

About Beauty Bay Lounge

Beauty Bay Lounge is an upcoming premium hair salon and beauty lounge in Hyderabad, offering professional grooming, hair styling, skincare, and wellness services in a refined and customer-focused setting.

About KBK Group

KBK Group is a diversified business conglomerate headquartered in India, with interests spanning real estate development, healthcare initiatives, event infrastructure, and lifestyle ventures. The group is focused on building sustainable, growth-oriented businesses that respond to evolving market demands and community needs.

Over the years, KBK Group has established a reputation for structured planning, quality-driven execution, and long-term value creation across its ventures. With a forward-looking vision, the organization continuously explores emerging sectors that align with urban development trends and consumer lifestyle shifts.

