Carriage hill assisted living named 2026 best of senior living award winner by a place for mom for third consecutive year

MADBURY, N.H., 2026-02-23 — /EPR Network/ — Carriage Hill Assisted Living today announced it has been named a 2026 Best of Senior Living Award winner by A Place for Mom for the third consecutive year. A Place for Mom is one of the most trusted senior living referral services in North America.

The award is based on top reviews from residents and their families over the past year and reflects the exceptional care, compassion, and support services provided by the Carriage Hill Assisted Living team. The recognition highlights the community’s ongoing commitment to keeping seniors safe, healthy, and happy while delivering a high-quality living experience.

Only the top 1–2% of senior care providers across the United States and Canada receive the Best of Senior Living Award, making this recognition a significant honor within the industry.

“We are incredibly grateful to our residents and their families for their trust and kind feedback,” said Sara Nadeau. “This recognition is a testament to the dedication, professionalism, and heart our staff brings to their work every day.”

The Best of Senior Living Award reinforces Carriage Hill Assisted Living’s mission to provide exceptional care and create a supportive, enriching environment where seniors can thrive.

About Carriage Hill

From its beautiful setting in the New Hampshire countryside, to the old fashioned styling of an antique New England barn, Carriage Hill Assisted Living is one of the premier senior housing NH living communities. Whether it’s a place for mom, dad, or yourself, Carriage Hill is designed for people to get the most out of life while getting the assistance in daily living that they need to live life to the fullest.

For more information about Carriage Hill Assisted Living and its services, visit https://carriagehillassistedliving.com