Gaming PC Market Understanding of Gamer Hardware Adoption

The global gaming PC market was valued at USD 61.84 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 129.93 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by rising global demand for high-performance computing systems capable of supporting next-generation video games and immersive gaming experiences.

The increasing popularity of esports and online multiplayer gaming has significantly boosted consumer spending on advanced gaming hardware. In parallel, the rapid growth of game streaming and content creation across platforms such as Twitch and YouTube has encouraged gamers to upgrade their systems with high-end graphics cards, processors, and peripherals. Technological innovations including ray tracing, real-time rendering, and higher frame rates are further accelerating the adoption of newer gaming PCs. Additionally, rising disposable incomes among millennials and Gen Z consumers, combined with growing awareness of customizable and upgradeable PC builds, continue to sustain strong market demand.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the global gaming PC market with a revenue share of over 52.04% in 2024.

The China gaming PC market is expanding rapidly, supported by a strong gaming culture and advanced digital infrastructure.

By product category, the desktop segment accounted for the largest share, exceeding 54.0% in 2024.

By end use, professional gamers represented the largest revenue-generating segment in 2024.

By distribution channel, the offline segment held the largest market share in 2024.

Download a free sample PDF of the Gaming PC Market Intelligence Study by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 61.84 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 129.93 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 13.5%

Largest Market (2024): North America

Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

The gaming PC market is highly competitive, characterized by frequent product launches, rapid hardware innovation, and strong emphasis on performance optimization, cooling technologies, and user customization.

In April 2025, HP Inc. launched its flagship OMEN gaming PC lineup for 2025, including the OMEN 45L and 35L models. These systems are engineered to deliver extreme performance and advanced cooling solutions, targeting elite gamers and content creators. The new OMEN series is designed to support esports professionals, multitasking users, and enthusiasts seeking future-ready gaming systems.

In April 2025, ASUSTeK Computer Inc. announced the launch of the TUF Gaming T500, a compact desktop designed for both AAA and esports gaming. The system features up to an Intel Core i7-13620H processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Ti GPU, up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM, and 2TB of PCIe 4.0 storage. Starting at USD 999.99, the T500 emphasizes efficient cooling through dual 90mm fans, offering a balance of high performance, lower power consumption, and reduced noise levels in a compact form factor.

Key Companies in the Global Gaming PC Market

Dell Inc.

HP Inc.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Micro-Star INT’L CO., LTD.

Acer Inc.

Lenovo

CyberPowerPC

Razer Inc.

Digital Storm

CORSAIR

Explore Horizon Databook – the world’s most comprehensive market intelligence platform by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The gaming PC market is set for robust growth through 2030, driven by expanding esports ecosystems, rising popularity of game streaming and content creation, and continuous advancements in graphics and processing technologies. Strong demand from professional gamers and tech-savvy consumers, combined with increasing investments in high-performance hardware and innovative cooling solutions, will continue to shape market dynamics. As gaming experiences become more immersive and performance-intensive, gaming PCs will remain a core platform for both competitive and enthusiast gamers worldwide.