What has been the cause of a civilization, Kingdom, nation, or country to fail after being prosperous for over 100 years

Rabbi Hebel Manuel, Synagogue of the Holy 7 Shofars

“For far too long – all the way back to 1979, to be exact — nations have tolerated Iran’s destructive and destabilizing behavior in the Middle East and beyond.” – United States Executive Chairman Donald Trump

In ancient Persia the right to inherit prosperity was an honor to its citizens as most didn’t realize an invasion by Arabs was looming, and therefore action by force led to changes within the borders of Persia up to 654 AD. On March 21, 1935 the country of Persia was renamed Iran meaning land of Aryans. The Indo-Iranian peoples are originally of the Russian genetic progeny confirmed by the scientific community researchers for example Mahmood Tavallaie.

This relative connection is the possible reason why in the year of 2025 Iran, and Russia signed a 20 year treaty with the agreement to strengthen their bond in defense, and security. At this very moment the Iranian government has issued a warning of severe drought of water supply, and some are labeling it a water bankruptcy, and therefore; hydro-electricity production is lacking causing power outages. The world of 2026 is a year of possible wars around the globe.

The United States administration has delegated orders for a better nuclear agreement with Iran while Iran is drafting up plans with Russia. The military forces of many nations have emerged around the landmasses of sea water including aircraft carriers, submarines, and sea ports. It seems as if the next world wars will be about essential resources.

Tehran, including other cities in the country of Iran are in a severe phase of water bankruptcy; this statement means consumption exceeds supply – Former Department of Environment deputy Kaveh Madani.

