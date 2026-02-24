LED Explosion-Proof Lighting Upgraded at Major Oil Refinery in Mexico

Monterrey, Mexico, 2026-02-24 — /EPR Network/ — A major oil refinery in Mexico has completed a comprehensive lighting upgrade, replacing outdated incandescent and fluorescent systems with cutting-edge LED explosion-proof lights. The goal of this project is to enhance worker safety and reduce energy consumption in the refinery’s high-risk operational zones.

The new LED explosion-proof lighting system is designed to operate efficiently in environments where flammable gases and volatile chemicals are present. The upgraded lighting provides brighter, more uniform illumination, improving visibility and reducing the risk of accidents. Additionally, the long lifespan of LED lights minimizes the need for maintenance and replacement.

“We are thrilled with the results of this upgrade,” said Ana Rodríguez, safety manager at the refinery. “LED lights not only improve safety but also offer significant energy savings and lower maintenance costs, making them a smart long-term investment.”

The upgrade is a key part of Mexico’s efforts to modernize its energy infrastructure and meet higher safety and environmental standards. led explosion proof lighting https://www.eneltec-led.com/products/led-explosion-proof-lights