Managed Services Market Boosted by SD-WAN and SASE Solutions

Managed Services Market Summary

The global Managed Services Market was valued at USD 401.15 billion in 2025 and is projected to surge to USD 847.41 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2026 to 2033. This strong trajectory reflects enterprises’ growing reliance on outsourced IT management to minimize downtime, enhance system resilience, and access specialized value-added capabilities such as application testing, service catalog development, and expert advisory support.

As IT ecosystems become increasingly complex—spanning multiple monitoring tools, layered infrastructure environments, and distributed teams—organizations are turning to managed service providers to simplify operations. In parallel, enterprises worldwide are accelerating cloud migration strategies to streamline infrastructure and reduce operational costs. Managed IT and professional services enable companies to fast-track digital transformation while optimizing performance and scalability.

Vendors are actively introducing next-generation managed solutions tailored to enterprise needs, aiming to strengthen their competitive positioning. Strategic collaborations are also shaping the growth curve. For example, in April 2023, Sinch, a Microsoft Operator Connect partner, announced a collaboration with Synoptek to deliver managed and professional services for the Microsoft Teams Phone System, integrated via direct routing or Operator Connect. Such alliances enhance security, compliance, and operational performance for clients.

Key growth drivers include the need to sharpen operational efficiency by focusing on core business functions, reduce operating expenditures, and leverage advanced cloud-based technologies such as automation, IoT, blockchain, and cloud computing. Managed services—essentially the outsourcing of IT management responsibilities to specialized providers—have become integral to modern enterprise strategies. The rising preference for outsourcing to cloud service providers and managed service providers is expected to further fuel expansion throughout the forecast period.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for 33.0% revenue share in 2025, leading globally.

The U.S. dominated the managed services market in 2025.

By solution, the managed data center segment captured the largest revenue share of 15.0% in 2025.

By managed information service (MIS), the business process outsourcing (BPO) segment held the largest revenue share in 2025.

By deployment, the on-premise segment led in revenue share in 2025.

Market Size & Forecast

2025 Market Size: USD 401.15 Billion

USD 401.15 Billion 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 847.41 Billion

USD 847.41 Billion CAGR (2026–2033): 9.9%

9.9% Largest Region (2025): North America

North America Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Key Managed Services Company Insights

Major companies are expanding their portfolios through innovation, strategic partnerships, and technology-driven service enhancements to secure stronger global positioning.

Accenture delivers a broad spectrum of strategy, consulting, digital, technology, and operations services. Its managed services portfolio helps organizations improve agility, control costs, and enhance scalability. Leveraging automation, analytics, and artificial intelligence, Accenture enables enterprises to shift from reactive IT management to proactive, insight-driven operations. Operating in over 120 countries, the company serves industries including banking, healthcare, energy, consumer goods, and public services.

BMC Software, Inc. specializes in IT service management (ITSM), IT operations management (ITOM), and automation solutions. Its managed services include application provisioning, business process management, and data storage solutions, all tailored to align IT performance with strategic business goals.

Emerging participants such as Aryaka Networks, Inc. and Atera Networks Ltd. are strengthening their presence through differentiated service models. Aryaka, for instance, offers fully managed SD-WAN and Unified SASE as-a-service solutions, integrating networking and security capabilities such as next-generation firewalls, secure web gateways, intrusion prevention systems, and cloud access security brokers. This convergence simplifies IT operations while enhancing enterprise security frameworks.

Leading Managed Services Companies

The following companies hold significant influence in shaping the managed services ecosystem:

Accenture

Atera Networks Ltd.

Aryaka Networks, Inc.

AT&T

BMC Software, Inc.

Broadcom

Cisco Systems, Inc.

DXC Technology Company

Fujitsu

HCL Technologies Limited

HP Development Company, L.P.

IBM Corporation

Lenovo

ScalePad Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Conclusion

The Managed Services Market is entering a high-growth phase, fueled by accelerating cloud adoption, digital transformation imperatives, and the growing complexity of enterprise IT ecosystems. With revenues expected to rise from USD 401.15 billion in 2025 to USD 847.41 billion by 2033, the projected 9.9% CAGR highlights sustained demand for scalable, secure, and performance-driven IT outsourcing solutions.

As enterprises prioritize operational efficiency, compliance, and innovation, managed service providers will play a pivotal role in enabling resilience and competitive advantage. The shift toward cloud-centric architectures, automation, and integrated security frameworks is set to redefine service delivery models, positioning managed services as a strategic backbone of the digital enterprise.