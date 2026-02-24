Beauty And Personal Care Products Market Reinvents Conventional Segments

Beauty And Personal Care Products Market Summary

The global beauty and personal care products market was valued at USD 557.24 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to climb to USD 937.13 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2024 to 2030. This steady growth reflects a rising global emphasis on personal appearance, self-care, and wellness-driven lifestyles.

A key catalyst behind this expansion is the growing consumer inclination toward products formulated with natural, organic, and non-toxic ingredients. As awareness around ingredient transparency increases, brands are reformulating and innovating to align with clean beauty standards. The widespread availability of these products across specialty stores, pharmacies, supermarkets, beauty salons, and online platforms has further amplified value sales worldwide.

Another powerful growth lever is the expanding male grooming segment. Increasing numbers of male consumers are investing in skincare, haircare, and grooming products to enhance their physical appearance and maintain healthier skin. Simultaneously, manufacturers are channeling significant investments into research and development to create high-performance formulations, sustainable packaging, and technologically advanced skincare solutions.

Order a free sample PDF of the Beauty And Personal Care Products Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Consumer demand for vegan, cruelty-free, and environmentally responsible beauty products is also reshaping the competitive landscape. For instance, in June 2021, SO’BiO étic introduced its organic beauty line in the U.S., offering eco-conscious products free from glycol, parabens, silicones, nanoparticles, PEG, and chemical filters. Such initiatives reflect the broader transition toward safer and planet-friendly alternatives.

However, certain constraints remain. Traditional beauty and personal care products often contain synthetic chemicals that may cause adverse skin reactions. Long-term use of harsh haircare ingredients can result in hair fall, premature greying, dryness, and dullness. Heightened awareness about these potential side effects is gradually shifting consumers away from conventional formulations, challenging legacy product categories while accelerating demand for cleaner substitutes.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific led the global beauty and personal care products market with a 39.3% revenue share in 2023.

The Australian market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.5% from 2024 to 2030.

By type, the conventional segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 84.6% in 2023.

By product, the skincare segment captured a 33.7% revenue share in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 557.24 Billion

USD 557.24 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 937.13 Billion

USD 937.13 Billion CAGR (2024–2030): 7.7%

7.7% Largest Region (2023): Asia Pacific

Key Beauty And Personal Care Products Company Insights

The market features a strong mix of global giants and regional innovators competing through product launches, sustainable innovation, and portfolio diversification. Companies are increasingly prioritizing clean-label offerings, plant-based formulations, and digital engagement strategies to capture evolving consumer preferences.

Leading companies shaping the competitive landscape include:

Unilever

Estée Lauder

Shiseido

Revlon

Procter & Gamble

L’Oréal S.A.

Coty Inc.

Kao Corporation

AVON PRODUCTS, INC

ORIFLAME COSMETICS S.A.

These companies collectively influence pricing strategies, product innovation cycles, supply chain dynamics, and evolving beauty standards worldwide.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The Beauty And Personal Care Products Market is on a dynamic growth path, projected to rise from USD 557.24 billion in 2023 to USD 937.13 billion by 2030, driven by a 7.7% CAGR. Consumer awareness around appearance, wellness, sustainability, and ingredient transparency is fundamentally reshaping product development and brand positioning.

While conventional products still dominate in revenue share, the future belongs to clean, eco-friendly, and scientifically advanced formulations. With Asia Pacific leading and emerging markets gaining traction, companies that blend innovation, sustainability, and digital engagement will be best positioned to capitalize on the evolving global beauty narrative.