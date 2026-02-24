Avocado Market Growth Analysis Across Key Regions

The global avocado market was valued at USD 15.83 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 26.04 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2030. Rising awareness around healthy lifestyles, coupled with a growing consumer base for nutritious food products, continues to drive market expansion.

The avocado market experienced short-term disruption during the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily due to the temporary shutdown of the hospitality sector, including hotels, restaurants, and cafés. However, prolonged stay-at-home mandates and government-imposed lockdowns significantly increased consumer awareness of healthy eating habits. During this period, consumer preferences shifted toward homemade meals prepared using fresh fruits and vegetables. Given their high nutritional value, avocados gained popularity as consumers reduced intake of processed foods such as instant noodles and pizza and incorporated healthier alternatives into daily diets. Despite this positive demand shift, avocado producers initially faced operational challenges, including substantial plant losses in nurseries caused by restricted movement of farmers and limited circulation within the supply chain during quarantine periods.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global market in 2022, accounting for 45.0% of total revenue.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a strong CAGR of 10.4% from 2023 to 2030, making it the fastest-growing regional market.

By form, the fresh avocado segment held the largest revenue share of 78.1% in 2022.

By distribution channel, the B2B segment is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 15.83 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 26.04 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 7.4%

Largest Market (2022): North America

Fastest-Growing Market: Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

The global avocado market is moderately consolidated, with the presence of well-established multinational players alongside emerging regional companies. Key strategic initiatives adopted by market participants include capacity expansion, product innovation, strategic partnerships, and acquisitions.

Notable developments include:

In October 2022, Westfalia Fruit announced the construction of a new advanced facility in Graveson, Provence, France. The site features avocado storage, ripening rooms, and packing capabilities to strengthen the company’s pan-European operations.

In May 2022, West Pak Avocado, Inc. launched the Party Pak of avocados, a seasonal jumbo fruit packaging format designed to promote convenience and highlight festive avocado-based recipes.

In September 2022, Mission Produce, Inc. announced a state-of-the-art ripening, packing, and forward distribution center in Dartford, U.K., offering direct access to major international ports and transportation networks.

Key Companies in the Global Avocado Market

Calavo Growers, Inc.

West Pak Avocado, Inc.

Westfalia Fruit

Mission Produce, Inc.

EMPACADORA AVEHASS S.A. DE C.V.

Aguacates JBR

Propal

Duclos Farms

AustChilli Group

Simpson Farms

Conclusion

The global avocado market is positioned for sustained growth through 2030, driven by increasing health consciousness, rising demand for fresh and nutrient-rich foods, and expanding consumption across emerging economies. While the pandemic temporarily disrupted supply chains, long-term shifts in consumer behavior toward healthier diets have reinforced avocado demand. Continued investments in infrastructure, product innovation, and geographic expansion by key market players are expected to further strengthen the market outlook over the forecast period.