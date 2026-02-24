JMG Public Relations Brings Call Your Publicist to Roku Following Strong Podcast Growth

New York, New York, 2026-02-24 — /EPR Network/ — JMG Public Relations (“JMG PR”), an award-winning firm that champions world-changing innovators reshaping industries for a brighter future, offering elite services and a pioneering approach, today announced the launch of the new Call Your Publicist Roku channel. In partnership with Forest Media Group, JMG PR brings its popular podcast to one of the fastest-growing streaming platforms, sharing candid conversations, insider strategies, and actionable advice to audiences looking to build brands, secure media coverage, and navigate today’s ever-changing communications landscape.

Hosted by Jenna Guarneri and Alexandra Anastasio, Call Your Publicist is designed for start-up owners, entrepreneurs, small business decision-makers, and others interested in the behind-the-scenes of PR moves, media moments, and brand strategies that get noticed in the fast-paced media landscape. Since its launch in 2025, the podcast has already gained over 387K streams across Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube. In its debut year, the show ranked on Spotify as a 2025 Most Shared Show (top 9%), a 2025 Talked About Show (top 22%), and a 2025 Instant Hit Show (top 18% among new shows). Airing 36 episodes in just seven months, the show is steadily building early traction and a highly engaged audience across multiple platforms, positioning itself for continued growth throughout 2026. With the new Roku channel, JMG PR will continue bringing valuable insights to viewers, guiding them in mastering the art of storytelling.

Roku reaches an estimated 90 million streaming households and earns more than 35 billion hours streamed in a single quarter. Launching the Call Your Publicist Roku channel significantly expands the show’s accessibility beyond traditional audio platforms and into the fast-growing, connected-TV ecosystem. Roku includes major audio and podcast providers like iHeartRadio, TuneIn, SiriusXM, Spotify, and YouTube, reinforcing the platform’s role as a central hub for on-demand talk, media, and podcast-style programming accessible to global streaming audiences.

Jenna Guarneri, author of the #1 Best Seller, You Need PR (an Inc Original Imprint), and Founder/CEO of JMG PR shares her excitement for the launch. “This podcast is about meeting audiences where they are, and launching Call Your Publicist on Roku does just that,” said Guarneri. “Expanding to Roku allows us to bring our conversations and insights to an even wider audience, and to do so in an even more accessible way through streaming.”

“As a longtime journalist, launching Call Your Publicist felt like a full circle moment,” said JMG PR’s Head of Content, Alexandra Anastasio. “The Roku channel gives us a new way to tell meaningful stories from our show while providing our guests an even bigger platform to tell their stories with intention.”

All episodes can be streamed on Roku, as well as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube.

About Call Your Publicist

Co-hosted by JMG PR Founder, Jenna Guarneri and journalist Alexandra Anastasio, Call Your Publicist offers insider tips, candid interviews, and actionable strategies for building a strong brand and securing meaningful media coverage. The show is streamable on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube, and can be followed along on Instagram @callyourpublicistpodcast.

About Jenna Guarneri

Jenna Guarneri is the Founder and CEO of JMG Public Relations, an award-winning agency celebrating 10 years of helping startups and innovators build powerful brands. She’s also the author of You Need PR, a #1 Amazon bestseller now taught in college courses, and a recurring guest on Good Morning America. With this podcast, she’s continuing her mission to make strategic, effective PR accessible to anyone ready to grow.

About Alexandra Anastasio

Alexandra Anastasio is a journalist and communications strategist with experience covering lifestyle, wellness, entertainment, and business. She’s interviewed A-list celebrities, industry leaders, and changemakers, always with a focus on telling meaningful stories. As Head of Content at JMG Public Relations, she helps founders and brands shape their narratives with purpose and clarity.

About Forest Media Group

Forest Media Group offers comprehensive Amazon services, CTV/OTT solutions, and direct response marketing to grow your brand through data-driven strategies and proven expertise. The team has purchased and managed over $1 Billion of digital media in the past 25+ years, running thousands of campaigns from tiny direct response advertisers to Fortune 100 Brands.

###