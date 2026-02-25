Bare Metal Cloud Market Growth Driven by Enterprise Cloud Migration

The global bare metal cloud market size was estimated at USD 11.66 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 52.66 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 21.4% from 2026 to 2033. The market growth is attributed to rising enterprise demand for high-performance, secure, and dedicated infrastructure as organizations shift latency-sensitive workloads to bare metal cloud solutions. Enterprises are increasingly seeking solutions that bypass virtualization overhead, providing full hardware control, predictable performance, and enhanced security for mission-critical applications.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held a 39.5% revenue share of the global bare metal cloud industry in 2025.

This dominance is driven by the region’s advanced IT infrastructure, early adoption of dedicated servers, and a strong enterprise demand for low-latency, high-performance, and secure computing environments. The presence of major technology hubs and cloud service providers further supports growth.

This dominance is driven by the region’s advanced IT infrastructure, early adoption of dedicated servers, and a strong enterprise demand for low-latency, high-performance, and secure computing environments. The presence of major technology hubs and cloud service providers further supports growth. In the U.S., the market is propelled by widespread adoption of dedicated servers by enterprises, growing demand for high-performance environments, and increasing requirements for secure data management.

S. enterprises are leveraging bare metal cloud to run critical workloads, AI applications, and data-intensive operations with minimal downtime and optimized performance.

S. enterprises are leveraging bare metal cloud to run critical workloads, AI applications, and data-intensive operations with minimal downtime and optimized performance. By type, the hardware segment held the largest revenue share of 62.3% in 2025.

Organizations are increasingly investing in physical servers to handle workloads that require predictable performance, resource isolation, and enhanced security features, which virtualized environments cannot fully provide.

Organizations are increasingly investing in physical servers to handle workloads that require predictable performance, resource isolation, and enhanced security features, which virtualized environments cannot fully provide. By enterprise size, large enterprises dominated the market in 2025.

Large organizations benefit most from bare metal cloud solutions due to their extensive IT requirements, high computational demand, and the need for scalable and customizable infrastructure to support hybrid and multi-cloud strategies.

Market Size & Forecast

2025 Market Size: USD 11.66 billion

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 52.66 billion

CAGR (2026-2033): 21.4%

North America: Largest market in 2025

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

The Asia Pacific region is experiencing rapid adoption of digital transformation initiatives, increasing cloud investments, and government-backed infrastructure projects, which position it as the fastest-growing market globally.

This growth is further accelerated by enterprises seeking dedicated, high-performance infrastructure for real-time dependent workloads, AI applications, and data-intensive operations while avoiding virtualization limitations. Key drivers include adoption of hybrid cloud strategies, enhanced security for regulated sectors such as BFSI and healthcare, and the need for customizable compute resources that ensure predictable performance. Regional dynamics show North America maintaining dominance due to advanced IT ecosystems, while Asia Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region fueled by digital transformation and cloud adoption initiatives.

The market continues to evolve with significant innovations in cloud infrastructure. For instance, in June 2025, OVHcloud partnered with Crayon to deliver transformative, cost-effective cloud solutions globally, including in Europe. This partnership allowed organizations to access secure, high-performance infrastructure across more than 45 countries. Crayon provided strategic and technical expertise, while OVHcloud offered sustainable cloud options such as bare metal servers, hosted private cloud, public cloud, and managed Kubernetes. These innovations underscore the market’s shift toward automated, GPU-optimized solutions tailored for AI and high-performance computing.

Order a free sample PDF of the Bare Metal Cloud Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Bare Metal Cloud Company Insights

Key players include IBM Corporation, Equinix Metal, Oracle Corporation, and others. Companies focus on new product development, partnerships, and strategic collaborations to strengthen market positions. Notable initiatives include:

In May 2025, Nutanix enhanced its hybrid cloud platform with deep integration with NVIDIA for Agentic AI, a partnership with Pure Storage, and Cloud Native AOS for Kubernetes storage. Nutanix Cloud Clusters on Google Cloud provided flexibility, efficiency, and security across distributed environments.

In May 2025, Atlantic.Net launched high-performance GPU Cloud Hosting, enabling deployment of GPU-powered cloud servers in under 60 seconds for AI and ML workloads.

In October 2023, NetApp launched NetApp Storage on Equinix Metal globally, offering a Bare-Metal-as-a-Service solution via NetApp Keystone with high-performance, single-tenant storage and low-latency connectivity.

In February 2023, Airtel India partnered with Vultr to launch high-performance Cloud Compute and Cloud GPU services in India, hosted in Airtel’s data centers, targeting AI, ML, and scalable enterprise workloads.

Key Bare Metal Cloud Companies

DataBank Holdings, Ltd.

IBM Corporation

BIGSTEP

Equinix, Inc.

Hivelocity, Inc

Hetzner Online GmbH

HorizonlQ

Linode, LLC

Lumen Technologies

OVH SAS

Oracle

phoenixNAP

Scaleway SAS

Vapor IO, Inc.

Zenlayer

In conclusion, the bare metal cloud market is set for substantial growth over the coming years, driven by increasing enterprise demand for dedicated, high-performance infrastructure, hybrid cloud adoption, and AI-driven workloads. Technological advancements and strategic partnerships among key players are expected to further strengthen market capabilities and accelerate adoption worldwide.