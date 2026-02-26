CASE STUDY: CHETU REVOLUTIONIZES CONSTRUCTION PLANNING WITH AGENTIC AI

Sunrise, FL, 2026-02-26 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a global AI and digital transformation solution provider, recently shared how Chetu is transforming construction planning with a custom AI platform. The platform, developed for a fast-growing construction firm, is designed to radically improve project planning, scheduling, and decision-making.

“The autonomous agentic AI assistant we developed for our client allows teams to plan faster, onboard new employees more efficiently, and make real-time decisions based on accurate project simulations,” said Ranjeet Kumar, Technical Project Manager at Chetu, who leads the company’s construction software development team. “The innovation not only makes planning better, but it also completely changes the way construction projects are carried out.”

The client wanted to reduce manual planning work, ensuring that Building Information Modeling (BIM) data corresponds with actual constraints, and raise the coordination on large, expensive projects. To accomplish the client’s goals, Chetu combined technologies like GPT-4 Turbo, Claude 3 Opus, and Meta LLaMA 3 with Autodesk, Revit, Reinforcement Learning, AWS, Microsoft Project, Azure Blob, and Primavera to create a system that aligns BIM models with construction timelines. This tool visualizes delivery scenarios and provides up-to-the-minute recommendations that consider various constraints.

The AI-driven platform also automates labor and equipment allocation, generates various scheduling outputs, and sends smart notifications to project leads, significantly reducing the need for manual follow-up. Optional Internet-of-Things integration deliver real-time job-site information, thus enabling changes to the project schedules proactively.

Since launching the platform, the manual planning workload has been reduced by 80%, making labor deployment more efficient. It also gives the company a clearer picture of overtime hours and speeds up the onboarding of new staff. The system significantly improved communication and collaboration among the teams from the field, planning, and executive levels, which made it possible for the stakeholders to stay informed and on the same page at every stage of the project.

Kumar said Chetu uses its nine-step Construction AI Framework to help companies adopt AI by identifying issues and planning, analyzing data, ensuring quality, and integrating solutions. It also creates custom AI frameworks, evaluates build vs. buy decisions, monitors project lifecycles, documents knowledge, and provides reference resources.

“This process enables smarter, faster, and more coordinated project delivery. This project shows how Chetu’s AI expertise can help construction companies achieve real productivity gains while updating workflows and decision-making capabilities,” Kumar added.

For more information, please visit www.chetu.com, or click here to start a conversation with our construction tech team.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Inc. 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients’ needs. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum, with a strong focus on Artificial Intelligence. Chetu simplifies AI adoption with its proprietary Track2AI™ framework, guiding clients through eight strategic steps from assessment to deployment. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, with 11 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Chetu serves clients worldwide. For more information, visit Chetu-AI & Digital Transformation Solutions or click here to our AI tech exerts.