ProLinker Launches Innovative Network and Reward System to Connect Employers with Top Freelancers

Millerton, USA, 2026-02-26 — /EPR Network/ — ProLinker, the revolutionary platform for hiring top freelance talent, today announced the launch of its new network and reward system designed to help employers access the best professionals while enabling freelancers to earn passive income through their connections.

With ProLinker, employers can easily tap into a curated network of skilled freelancers by leveraging connections from other trusted professionals. The platform allows companies to integrate existing freelancer pools into the network and utilize ProLinker as a network tool, or discover new talent by posting projects publicly or privately.

A key feature of the platform is its innovative reward system for freelancers. Every professional on ProLinker earns a lifetime 2% of the hourly rate (paid from ProLinker fees) whenever someone they’ve invited to the platform is hired. This unique system allows freelancers to build a professional network and generate a sustainable basic income by connecting top talent with exciting opportunities.

“ProLinker is more than a platform—it’s a professional ecosystem,” said Oliver Smith, CEO at ProLinker. “We are empowering employers to find the best freelancers quickly while rewarding professionals for helping grow a network of top-tier talent. It’s a win-win for everyone involved.”

ProLinker is now open for employers and freelancers to join. By combining a powerful network with a fair and transparent reward system, ProLinker is redefining how professionals connect, collaborate, and thrive in the freelance economy.

About ProLinker

ProLinker is a leading platform for connecting employers with top freelance talent. By leveraging professional networks and a rewarding referral system, ProLinker helps freelancers and companies build meaningful, mutually beneficial connections.

