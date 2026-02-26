OzaIntel Launches Professional Web and Mobile App Development Services for Businesses Worldwide

New Jersey, USA, 2026-02-26 — /EPR Network/ — OzaIntel has announced the launch of its professional Web and Mobile App Development services, marking a significant expansion of its technology offerings for businesses across the globe.

Known for delivering data-driven and technology solutions, OzaIntel is now extending its expertise into full-scale web and mobile application development. The new services are designed to help companies build secure, high-performing applications tailored to their operational and customer needs.

The company stated that increasing demand from clients seeking end-to-end product development was a key reason behind the launch. Many businesses require not only strategy and analytics but also strong technical execution. With this expansion, OzaIntel aims to provide a single technology partner for design, development, deployment, and long-term support.

The Web App Development service focuses on building custom business applications, SaaS platforms, dashboards, portals, and eCommerce systems. Each project follows a structured development approach, prioritising performance, security, and usability.

The Mobile App Development service supports both Android and iOS platforms. OzaIntel develops native and cross-platform applications that are designed for smooth performance, intuitive navigation, and seamless backend integration. From idea validation to post-launch maintenance, the company provides complete lifecycle support.

A spokesperson from OzaIntel shared, “We have seen a clear need for reliable development partners who understand both business logic and technical execution. With the launch of our web and mobile app development services, we aim to help organisations build products that are practical, stable, and ready for long-term growth.”

By adding web and mobile development to its service portfolio, OzaIntel continues to strengthen its position as a trusted technology partner for businesses looking to build, upgrade, or modernise their digital products.

For detailed information about the newly launched services, visit:

Web App Development Services:

https://ozaintel.ai/web-app-development-services/

Mobile App Development Services:

https://ozaintel.ai/mobile-app-development-services/

About OzaIntel

OzaIntel is a technology and consulting company that helps organisations use data and technology to improve performance and decision-making. The company specialises in Salesforce CRM analytics, data analytics, data visualisation, machine learning, and AI services. With a team of certified professionals and experienced consultants, OzaIntel works closely with clients to deliver practical solutions that align with real business goals.