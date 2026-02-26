Excentric Hair Showcases Full Range of Premium Hair Services in Cape Town

Cape Town, South Africa, 2026-02-26 — /EPR Network/ — Excentric on Kloof, Excentric on Point and Excentric Hair Tygervalley/Kenridge continue to set the standard for personalised hair care in Cape Town with their comprehensive set of professional services. Known for high quality results and expert stylists, the salons help clients feel confident with modern, tailored hair solutions.

Broad Service Offering for Every Hair Need

Clients can choose from an extensive menu of services designed to enhance natural beauty and address specific hair goals. These include:

Advanced hair colour services, from classic tones to contemporary looks, delivered with precision and care.

• Precision cutting that suits each face shape and personal style, for a polished and flattering finish.

• Result-driven treatments that repair, protect and revitalise, using premium products and techniques.

• Hair extensions that add length, volume or style versatility, installed with professional expertise.

• Add-on services that elevate the salon experience with targeted care and final changes.

Each service is tailored to the client’s unique needs and preferences, ensuring a personalised experience from consultation to completion.

Committed to Quality and Style

Excentric Hair prides itself on employing stylists who stay current with industry trends, techniques and products. The team combines creative skill with technical knowledge to deliver looks that reflect individual identity and lifestyle. Whether clients want subtle enhancements or bold changes, the salons offer trusted guidance and professional execution.

Experience and Atmosphere

Clients consistently rate the salons highly for their diligence, friendly service and welcoming environment. Each location offers a comfortable setting where clients can relax while receiving expert care from trained professionals.

About Excentric Hair

Excentric Hair operates multiple salons in Cape Town, providing a wide range of hair services from colour and cutting to specialised treatments and extensions. With a focus on personalised care, technical skill and contemporary style, Excentric Hair remains a go-to choice for clients seeking quality hair services in the region. To learn more about their services, visit their website at https://www.excentric-hair.co.za/services