Victory Homoeo Speciality Clinic: A Legacy of Trusted Homeopathic Care in Bangalore

Bangalore, India, 2026-02-26 — /EPR Network/ — Victory Homoeo Speciality Clinic, a trusted name in holistic homeopathic treatment in Bangalore, continues to elevate health outcomes through patient-centric care, traditional expertise, and modern accessibility options such as tele-consultation and medicine courier services.

Founded with the mission of “Wellness with Homoeopathy,” the clinic is led by a team of experienced practitioners, including Dr. M.R. Srivatsan, M.D.(Hom) and Dr. Rohit Srivatsan, M.D.(Hom), bringing over 40+ years of combined clinical experience. Through individualized diagnostic methods and long-term care planning, the clinic addresses a wide range of health concerns such as chronic diseases, metabolic conditions, stress-related disorders, and lifestyle ailments.

“Homeopathy is not about suppressing symptoms — it’s about strengthening the body’s ability to heal itself,” shared the Victory Homoeo team, highlighting their commitment to natural healing and holistic well-being.

Key Features & Services

Traditional homeopathic consultations and remedies

Video and tele-consultations for patients across India

Personalized care for all age groups

Clinics located in Malleswaram and Hebbal, Bengaluru

About Victory Homoeo Speciality Clinic

Victory Homoeo Speciality Clinic is a Bengaluru-based homeopathy clinic with over 50 years of clinical excellence. Known for its ethical practice, detailed case-taking, and patient-focused approach, the clinic serves patients locally and nationwide through in-clinic and online consultations.

Personalized Homeopathic Treatment for Holistic Wellness

Victory Homoeo follows an individualized treatment philosophy, focusing on identifying the root cause of illness rather than suppressing symptoms. The clinic offers homeopathic care for a wide range of acute and chronic conditions, including lifestyle disorders, Asthma, Uterine fibroids, Diabetes, Chronic Kidney Failure, skin problems, allergies, hormonal imbalances, stress-related ailments, and immune-related conditions.

Media Contact

Victory Homoeo Speciality Clinic

Contact Person: Dr M.R. Srivatsan, Dr Rohit Srivatsan

Mail: info@victoryhomoeo.org

Contact No: +91 99027 52557 / +91 63647 52557

Address: 5th Cross Rd, opposite Big Bazar, Malleshwaram, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560003

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit

https://www.victoryhomoeo.org/