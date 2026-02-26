White Label Fox Launches Feature-Rich Gojek Clone App with 101+ On-Demand Services

Gujarat, India, 2026-02-26 — /EPR Network/ — White Label Fox, a leading on-demand app development company, proudly announces the launch of its Feature-Rich Gojek Clone App integrated with 101+ on-demand services. The all-in-one multi-service solution is designed to help startups, enterprises, and aggregators launch scalable ride-hailing, delivery, and home service platforms with advanced technology and centralized control.

The newly launched solution includes dedicated mobile apps and web panels for Customers, Drivers, Merchants, Service Providers, and Super Admin, ensuring complete operational efficiency and seamless marketplace management.

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Customer App

Quick Signup & Biometric Login – Users can register instantly using mobile OTP verification and securely log in through Face ID or fingerprint authentication, ensuring fast access with enhanced data protection.



Real-Time Tracking – Customers can track drivers and service providers live on the map, monitor their exact location, and receive accurate arrival time updates for complete transparency.



Service Search & Smart Filters – Users can search services by name, browse stores and products quickly, and apply advanced filters for sorting based on preference, price, or ratings.



Personalized Promo Codes – Customers can apply exclusive promo codes during checkout to receive instant discounts and special promotional offers.



In-App Live Chat & Call – The app enables direct communication between users and drivers or service providers through built-in chat and call functionality during active bookings.



Multiple Payment Options – The platform supports flexible payment methods including credit/debit cards, wallets, cash payments, and secure online transactions.



Scheduled Order Reminders – Automated reminders notify customers about upcoming scheduled bookings to ensure they never miss important services.



Push Notifications – Instant alerts are sent for booking confirmations, provider arrivals, payment updates, and promotional campaigns.

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Driver App

Heat Map View – Drivers can view high-demand areas highlighted on the map, allowing them to move strategically and increase their chances of receiving bookings.



Manage Multiple Vehicles – Drivers can add multiple vehicles under one account and switch between them easily depending on the service type.



Document Verification – The app allows drivers to upload and manage required documents digitally for quick verification and smooth onboarding.



Set Availability – Drivers can go online or offline anytime and customize their working hours based on personal schedules.



Wallet Integration – A built-in wallet system enables drivers to track earnings, payouts, bonuses, and complete transaction history in one place.



Easy Navigation – Integrated navigation provides optimized routes to help drivers reach customer locations faster and complete more trips efficiently.



Manage Order Requests – Drivers can accept, reject, or manage ride and delivery requests in real time with instant updates.



Ratings & Reviews – Drivers can provide ratings and feedback after each trip while also maintaining accountability through customer reviews.

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Merchant App

Manage Products – Merchants can add, edit, and update products with images, pricing, and stock availability anytime from the app.



Order Management – Store owners can view new orders instantly and accept or reject them based on inventory status.



Update Order Status – Merchants can update order progress in real time to keep customers informed throughout the fulfillment process.



Order History – Access to past order records helps merchants track sales performance and customer purchasing behavior.



Manage Store Timings – Merchants can configure opening hours, holiday schedules, and service availability with ease.



Manage Discount Offers – Promotional deals and discount campaigns can be created to attract customers and increase sales.



Delivery Service Radius – Merchants can define specific delivery areas and set service radius limits based on operational capacity.



Manage Profile – Business details such as contact information and store settings can be updated from one centralized panel.

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Provider App

Work with Multiple Services – Service providers can offer multiple service categories from a single profile and manage different booking types efficiently.



Manage Service Time & Work Schedule – Providers can set working hours, define available time slots, and manage daily schedules without operational confusion.



Add / Manage Packages (Pricing) – Service packages can be created with customized pricing and updated based on market demand.



Manage Documents – Required documents can be uploaded and maintained within the app for seamless verification.



Manage Order Status – Providers can accept bookings, update job progress, and mark services as completed in real time.



Map Navigation – Built-in navigation ensures providers reach customer locations quickly and without delays.



Manage Portfolio – Providers can upload previous work samples and showcase skills to build customer trust.



Set Service Radius – Providers can define their operational area and accept bookings within preferred distance limits.

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Super Admin

Service-Wise Dashboard – Administrators can monitor performance metrics and key statistics for each service from a centralized dashboard.



City-Wise Services Control – Services can be enabled or disabled based on city-specific market demand.



User Management – Complete control over customer, driver, and provider accounts is available from one panel.



Ride & Order Management – All bookings, rides, and deliveries can be tracked and managed in real time.



Incomplete Ride Analytics – Admins can monitor failed or incomplete rides to improve operational efficiency.



Earnings Reports – Detailed earnings reports help manage settlements and partner payments smoothly.



Dispute Management – A built-in ticket system enables quick resolution of complaints and support requests.



Rich Push Notifications – Promotional campaigns and important announcements can be sent with images to increase engagement.

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Driver Web Panel

Today’s Order/Ride Summary – Drivers can view completed trips, active ride requests, and important updates for the day in one quick dashboard, helping them monitor daily performance efficiently.



Review Ride History – Drivers can access detailed records of past rides and delivery orders anytime for full tracking, reporting, and reference purposes.



Earning Report Details – The web panel provides clear earnings breakdowns, including completed trip income, bonuses, commissions, and payout summaries for better financial transparency.



Manage Profile – Drivers can update personal details, vehicle information, license data, and account settings directly from the web interface without operational delays.



Review Customer Feedback – Drivers can view ratings and customer reviews to understand service performance and continuously improve quality standards.



Manage In-App Wallet – Drivers can monitor wallet balance, track credits, review transaction history, and check payout activity from one centralized section.



Heat Map View – Drivers can analyze high-demand areas using heat map insights to position themselves strategically and increase booking opportunities.



Purchase Subscription – Drivers can buy or renew subscription plans directly from the web panel when required, ensuring uninterrupted access to platform services.

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Store Web Panel

Today’s Order Summary – Stores can monitor daily order statistics, active requests, and key updates from a single dashboard to manage operations efficiently.



Add/Update Products – Merchants can add new products, update pricing, upload images, and adjust availability anytime to keep inventory information accurate.



Dispatcher Menu – Store owners can manage each order stage by accepting, rejecting, canceling, or marking orders as completed, ensuring smooth order flow management.



Manage Private Driver – Merchants can assign and manage private drivers for faster deliveries and maintain better operational control over logistics.



Upload Products Through Excel – Bulk product catalogs can be uploaded using Excel files, saving time and minimizing manual data entry errors.



Manage Store Details – Merchants can update store offers, location details, delivery radius settings, and contact information easily from the web dashboard.



Manage Required Documents – Stores can upload and manage business documents for verification, compliance, and approval processes.



Status-Wise Order History – Merchants can view detailed order history categorized by status such as completed, cancelled, or pending for clear operational tracking.

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Provider Web Panel

Add/Manage Services – Providers can add new services, update descriptions, modify pricing, and control service availability anytime.



Service-Wise Dashboard Statistics – Providers can track performance metrics by service category, including bookings, earnings, and demand trends to make informed decisions.



Add/Manage Service Packages – Providers can create customizable service packages with flexible pricing and update them based on business requirements.



Past Order History (Status-Wise) – Providers can review previous bookings categorized by completed, cancelled, or pending status for better record management.



Manage Services Portfolio – Providers can upload work samples, images, and skill highlights to build credibility and attract more customers.



Manage Profile – Personal details, service information, and business settings can be updated easily through the web interface.



Manage Service Timing – Providers can configure working hours, define available time slots, and adjust scheduling preferences without operational confusion.



Service Radius Management – Providers can set their operational area and accept bookings only within selected geographic limits.

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Customer Website

Easy Login/Signup – Users can register quickly using mobile OTP or social login options for fast and convenient access.



Book Rides & Place Orders – Customers can access all services, book rides, and place delivery orders directly from the website without installing the mobile app.



Past Orders – Users can review previous bookings and orders categorized by service type for easy tracking and reference.



Manage Wallet – Customers can check wallet balance, add funds, and track wallet transactions securely from their web account.



Generate Reports / Support Tickets – Users can raise complaints, submit queries, and track resolution progress through a built-in support system.



Add/Manage Saved Addresses – Customers can store multiple addresses and select them quickly during checkout for faster booking.



Multi-Language Access – The website supports multiple languages, ensuring better accessibility for diverse regional markets.



Loyalty Rewards History – Customers can view earned reward points, loyalty benefits, and promotional incentives from one centralized dashboard.



White Label Fox is a leading clone app development company with over 8 years of industry experience in delivering scalable, high-performance digital solutions. The company specializes in clone app development, multi-service platforms, ride-hailing solutions, delivery applications, and custom enterprise software tailored to modern business needs.

With this launch, White Label Fox delivers a comprehensive Gojek Clone App solution equipped with advanced features across mobile and web platforms. The platform empowers businesses to build, manage, and scale multi-service marketplaces efficiently in competitive global markets.