Fashion Sourcing — High-Tech Apparel Company | Global Leader in Fashion Apparel & Accessories

Miami,  Florida, 2026-02-26 — /EPR Network/ — Fashion Sourcing is a high-tech, full-service apparel company that combines cutting-edge manufacturing solutions with global sourcing expertise. As a trusted partner for brands worldwide, we provide end-to-end services for fashion apparel and accessories, delivering quality, innovation, and efficiency at every step.

🌍 Global Manufacturing & Sourcing Network

We operate a strategically located international network of factories, ensuring the right production for each garment or accessory:

  • China – tech-enabled manufacturing, premium fabrics, and fashion-forward designs
  • India – artisanal embroidery, sustainable cotton, and luxury textile expertise
  • Vietnam – knitwear, casualwear, and mid-to-large scale production
  • Cambodia – cost-efficient apparel and bulk production
  • Bangladesh – fast fashion, basics, and high-volume garment manufacturing
  • Pakistan – denim, shirting, and textile-intensive garments

This global network ensures cost-efficiency, quality, and scalability, tailored to the type of product.

⚡ High-Tech Apparel & Accessories Solutions

Fashion Sourcing leverages advanced technologies and innovative processes to meet modern apparel demands:

  • Smart textiles – moisture-wicking, thermo-regulating, and performance-enhanced fabrics
  • Sustainable fabrics – recycled, bio-based, and eco-conscious options
  • Digital production tools – tech packs, 3D prototyping, and digital patterning
  • Advanced quality control – AI-assisted inspections and consistent manufacturing standards

We provide high-tech solutions that combine fashion, function, and sustainability.

🧵 End-to-End Production Management

Our structured process ensures smooth operations from concept to delivery:

  1. Design & Product Development – concept refinement, pattern development, and sampling
  2. Fabric & Material Sourcing – premium textiles, trims, and packaging components
  3. Manufacturing Oversight – selecting the right factory, scheduling, and production monitoring
  4. Quality Assurance – in-line inspections and final craftsmanship verification
  5. Logistics & Delivery – packaging, shipping, and on-time global delivery

💼 Why Brands Choose Fashion Sourcing

  • Global Reach – production and sourcing from multiple countries tailored to product type
  • High-Tech Expertise – innovative apparel solutions for modern brands
  • Full-Service Management – concept to delivery
  • Scalable Production – flexible for startups and established brands
  • Sustainable & Ethical Practices – responsible sourcing and eco-conscious fabrics

Elevate Your Brand with a Global Leader

Fashion Sourcing isn’t just a manufacturer — we are your strategic partner in apparel and accessories, combining high-tech innovation, global production capabilities, and full-service management to bring your fashion vision to life.

 

About Fashion Sourcing

Fashion Sourcing is a global B2B wholesale platform connecting fashion brands with apparel, accessories, and textile manufacturers. The platform is built to help modern brands scale quickly, access competitive pricing, and streamline production.

Founded by apparel industry veteran Laurent Gabay, Fashion Sourcing draws on decades of manufacturing and private-label experience across North America, Asia, and global retail markets. With deep sourcing relationships and licensing expertise developed over generations, the company modernizes how brands connect with manufacturers and textile mills worldwide.

Fashion Sourcing maintains partnerships and regional offices in China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, and Cambodia, giving brands direct access to the world’s leading production hubs. This global presence enables:

  • Faster product development cycles
  • Flexible and small-run production strategies
  • Factory-direct pricing for brands of all sizes

Whether you are launching your first collection or scaling an established line, Fashion Sourcing provides the tools, partners, and expertise to bring your vision to life.

Connect With Fashion Sourcing

Visit www.fashion-sourcing.com for all sourcing and procurement needs.

For media & contact inquiries: hello@fashion-sourcing.com

 

