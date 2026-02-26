Fashion Sourcing — Your Co-Pilot in Fashion Apparel & Accessories Sourcing

Miami, FL, 2026-02-26 — /EPR Network/ — Led by Laurent Gabay, Fashion Sourcing positions itself as a hands-on partner that guides brands from concept to final delivery — reducing risk, protecting margins, and accelerating production.

️ What “Co-Pilot” Means in Practice

1️ Factory Matchmaking

  • Access to vetted manufacturers across key regions
  • Alignment on capabilities (knits, wovens, denim, activewear, accessories)
  • Negotiation of MOQs and pricing

2️ Development & Sampling

  • Tech pack review and optimization
  • Material sourcing (fabrics, trims, hardware)
  • Fit samples and revisions to reduce costly mistakes

3️ Cost & Margin Engineering

  • Target costing from day one
  • Bill of materials (BOM) control
  • Margin planning for wholesale and DTC

4️ Production Oversight

  • Pre-production approvals
  • Quality control inspections
  • Timeline management and on-time delivery

5️ Logistics & Compliance

  • Export/import coordination
  • Labeling and regulatory checks
  • Freight optimization

💰 How This Helps You Make Money

  • Lower unit cost → higher gross margin
  • Fewer defects/returns → protected profit
  • Smarter MOQs → better cash flow
  • Faster cycles → trend responsiveness

In fashion, creativity builds demand — but sourcing protects profit.

 

About Fashion Sourcing

Fashion Sourcing is a global B2B wholesale platform connecting fashion brands with apparel, accessories, and textile manufacturers. The platform is built to help modern brands scale quickly, access competitive pricing, and streamline production.

Founded by apparel industry veteran Laurent Gabay, Fashion Sourcing draws on decades of manufacturing and private-label experience across North America, Asia, and global retail markets. With deep sourcing relationships and licensing expertise developed over generations, the company modernizes how brands connect with manufacturers and textile mills worldwide.

Fashion Sourcing maintains partnerships and regional offices in China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, and Cambodia, giving brands direct access to the world’s leading production hubs. This global presence enables:

  • Faster product development cycles
  • Flexible and small-run production strategies
  • Factory-direct pricing for brands of all sizes

Whether you are launching your first collection or scaling an established line, Fashion Sourcing provides the tools, partners, and expertise to bring your vision to life.

Connect With Fashion Sourcing

Visit www.fashion-sourcing.com for all sourcing and procurement needs.
For media & contact inquiries: hello@fashion-sourcing.com

 

 

