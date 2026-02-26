Fashion Sourcing — Your Co-Pilot in Fashion Apparel & Accessories Sourcing

Miami, FL, 2026-02-26 — /EPR Network/ — Led by Laurent Gabay, Fashion Sourcing positions itself as a hands-on partner that guides brands from concept to final delivery — reducing risk, protecting margins, and accelerating production.

✈️ What “Co-Pilot” Means in Practice

1️⃣ Factory Matchmaking

Access to vetted manufacturers across key regions

Alignment on capabilities (knits, wovens, denim, activewear, accessories)

Negotiation of MOQs and pricing

2️⃣ Development & Sampling

Tech pack review and optimization

Material sourcing (fabrics, trims, hardware)

Fit samples and revisions to reduce costly mistakes

3️⃣ Cost & Margin Engineering

Target costing from day one

Bill of materials (BOM) control

Margin planning for wholesale and DTC

4️⃣ Production Oversight

Pre-production approvals

Quality control inspections

Timeline management and on-time delivery

5️⃣ Logistics & Compliance

Export/import coordination

Labeling and regulatory checks

Freight optimization

💰 How This Helps You Make Money

Lower unit cost → higher gross margin

→ higher gross margin Fewer defects/returns → protected profit

→ protected profit Smarter MOQs → better cash flow

→ better cash flow Faster cycles → trend responsiveness

In fashion, creativity builds demand — but sourcing protects profit.

About Fashion Sourcing

Fashion Sourcing is a global B2B wholesale platform connecting fashion brands with apparel, accessories, and textile manufacturers. The platform is built to help modern brands scale quickly, access competitive pricing, and streamline production.

Founded by apparel industry veteran Laurent Gabay, Fashion Sourcing draws on decades of manufacturing and private-label experience across North America, Asia, and global retail markets. With deep sourcing relationships and licensing expertise developed over generations, the company modernizes how brands connect with manufacturers and textile mills worldwide.

Fashion Sourcing maintains partnerships and regional offices in China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, and Cambodia, giving brands direct access to the world’s leading production hubs. This global presence enables:

Faster product development cycles

Flexible and small-run production strategies

Factory-direct pricing for brands of all sizes

Whether you are launching your first collection or scaling an established line, Fashion Sourcing provides the tools, partners, and expertise to bring your vision to life.

Connect With Fashion Sourcing

Visit www.fashion-sourcing.com for all sourcing and procurement needs.

For media & contact inquiries: hello@fashion-sourcing.com