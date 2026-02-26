Fashion Sourcing Co-Piloting Your Sourcing Needs | 1,000+ Verified & Certified Suppliers from Asia

China, 2026-02-26 — /EPR Network/ — Fashion Sourcing, led by Laurent Gabay, acts as a strategic co-pilot for fashion brands, helping them navigate complex global supply chains with efficiency, reliability, and transparency.

✈️ Your Co-Pilot in Sourcing

Managing apparel and accessories production can be overwhelming. Fashion Sourcing simplifies it by:

Connecting brands to a curated supplier network

Managing sampling, production, and quality control

Optimizing costs and margins

Ensuring compliance with international standards

Think of it as having an experienced sourcing partner on your team, guiding every step from concept to delivery.

🌏 Supplier Network: Asia Focused

With over 1,000 verified and certified suppliers across Asia, brands gain access to:

China – Large-scale production, technical apparel, accessories

India – Cotton garments, embroidery, handwork

Bangladesh – Knitwear, basics, high-volume manufacturing

Pakistan – Denim, cotton, workwear

All suppliers are pre-vetted, certified, and compliant, reducing production risk and protecting your brand’s reputation.

🧵 How Co-Piloting Works

1️⃣ Supplier Matching – Based on product category, MOQ, and production capabilities

2️⃣ Sampling & Tech Packs – Ensure accuracy before production

3️⃣ Production Oversight – Inline QC, pre-shipment inspections, timeline management

4️⃣ Cost & Margin Control – Target costing and efficient sourcing strategies

5️⃣ Logistics Coordination – Shipping, export documentation, and customs compliance

💰 Why This Matters for Profit

Faster time-to-market → capitalize on trends

Minimized production errors → protected margins

Optimized costs → higher gross profit

Scalable manufacturing → support brand growth

Fashion Sourcing ensures brands focus on creativity while operations are handled professionally.

About Fashion Sourcing:

Fashion Sourcing is global B2B wholesale sourcing platform for apparel, accessories, and textiles, built to serve modern fashion brands seeking speed, scale, and competitive pricing.

Founded by apparel industry expert Laurent Gabay, Fashion Sourcing is rooted in decades of real-world manufacturing and private-label experience across North America, Asia, and global retail markets. With deep sourcing relationships and licensing expertise developed over generations, the company was created to modernize how fashion businesses connect with manufacturers and textile mills worldwide.

Fashion Sourcing operates with manufacturing partners and regional offices across China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, and Cambodia, giving the platform a powerful on-the-ground presence in the world’s most important production hubs. This global footprint enables faster development cycles, flexible production strategies, and factory-direct pricing for brands of all sizes.

For media interviews

E: hello@fashion-sourcing.com