Vodia Announces the New Vodia Partner Portal and Partner Program

BOSTON, USA, 2026-03-02 — /EPR Network/ — Vodia Networks, Inc., a provider of unified cloud communications solutions to enterprises, contact centers, and service providers, today announced the new Vodia Partner Portal and Partner Program. Vodia partners now have the exact tools they need to provide their customers with Vodia’s industry-standard phone system, in the cloud or on-prem, faster, more efficiently, and more profitably.

The new Vodia Partner Portal and the Partner program help Vodia partners be truly competitive. Vodia partners need to get licenses quickly, access attractive pricing, reduce the burden on sales teams, and focus on CX and higher margins, and the portal and the program have been designed to address these day-to-day needs. Vodia partners can now purchase, manage, and track PBX licenses with just a few clicks.

Partner certification is the first milestone in the Vodia Partner Program. Once certified, partners can move through different levels to gain more benefits. Partner levels and points structure apply to licenses purchased directly through the portal.

The new Vodia Partner Portal and Partner Program

The partner program is structured around a transparent points system . Completion of the Vodia Partner Certification provides the points required to reach Silver level, after which partners accumulate points and progress to higher membership tiers.

Pre-qualified sales leads are accessible within the portal . Vodia partners receive contact information for potential customers who have already expressed interest in a VoIP solution.

Vodia partners have access to professionally crafted marketing collateral , sales presentations, and argumentation frameworks for immediate deployment in local markets.

Partners can now access Vodia Professional Services , implementation support, and other technical assistance via the Portal.

These capabilities are available now, with others to be introduced as the portal and program evolve:

Purchase experience : direct access to Vodia Professional Services, including training, implementation support, integration support, AI integration, call-flow optimization, and add-ons.

Knowledge transfer : certifications and regular webinars to help partners build their expertise and enhance their competitive advantage.

Ordering efficiency : integration of the portal with partner ordering systems.

Faster PBX customization : call-flow and industry-specific templates to accelerate deployments and tailor the Vodia PBX to customer needs.

To celebrate the launch of the Vodia Partner Portal, every registered partner will receive an exclusive welcome package upon first login. To thank current Vodia partners for their loyalty, Vodia will give each partner complimentary premium support for the first 90 days after login, plus a starter kit with demo licenses and ready-to-use sales materials. For more information, contact Vodia, sales@vodia.com, +1 (617) 861-3490.

About Vodia

Vodia Networks, Inc. provides B2B cloud communications solutions for enterprises, contact centers, and service providers. Its PBX software offers a broad range of business telephony features for on-premise and cloud deployments on Windows, Linux, and Mac. Fully SIP-compliant, Vodia integrates with numerous SIP devices and trunking providers for flexible telephony. Its multi-tenant platforms support desk phones, softphones, APIs, and third-party CRM integrations. Vodia empowers partners and users with world-class cloud PBX and personalized support to ensure success. The company operates globally, with offices in Boston, USA, and Berlin, Germany. Visit Vodia on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.