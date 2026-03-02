Ludo Oasis 3D is here! Ushering in a new era of 3D battles!

Singapore, Singapore, 2026-03-02 — /EPR Network/ — Ludo Oasis 3D is now available on the App Store, and a major update for the Android version is expected in the mid-to-late March — stay tuned!

Remember the countless hours of fun you’ve had with the classic Ludo Oasis? The quick matches, the friendly rivalries, the thrill of sending an opponent’s piece back to start? We’ve cherished every moment with you. But now, it’s time to see your favorite game like never before.

Apple Store：https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ludo-oasis/id6740517768

We are thrilled to announce the biggest evolution in Ludo Oasis history: Ludo Oasis 3D is here!

From Flat to Fantastic: A Visual Revolution

We listened to your feedback and took the game back to the drawing board—this time with three dimensions in mind. We’ve completely reimagined the Ludo experience, transforming the familiar flat board into a breathtaking, fully realized 3D world.

Witness Your Tokens Come to Life: No longer just simple circles, your tokens are now charming characters that strut, dance, and react with personality. Watch them celebrate a lucky roll or shake their heads in disbelief when they get sent home!

Explore Living Boards: The board itself is now a vibrant playground. Dice bounce and roll with realistic physics. The environment around the board is alive with movement, from swaying palm trees to shimmering magical effects. Every match is a visual feast.

A Deeper Sense of Presence: The shift to 3D isn’t just about looks; it’s about feel. You’ll experience a newfound sense of depth and immersion, making every move, every close call, and every victory feel more exciting than ever before.

Same Great Gameplay, An Amazing New Look

Don’t worry—we haven’t touched the classic Ludo rules that made the original a hit. The strategy, the suspense, and the joy of playing with friends and family are all still here. We’ve simply wrapped them in a stunning new visual package that makes the game feel brand new.

Ludo Oasis 3D is more than an update; it’s a celebration of how far we’ve come. It’s the same heart, now with a whole new dimension of fun.

Ready to experience the evolution?

Download Ludo Oasis 3D now and step into the new dimension!