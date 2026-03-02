Scott Lucas Construction & Remodeling Is Now Offering 24-Hour Shower Installation Service For Homeowners

Conway, Arkansas, 2026-03-02 — /EPR Network/ — Scott Lucas Construction & Remodeling, a Central Arkansas-based residential remodeling company, provides homeowners with comprehensive renovation services, including bathroom remodels, kitchen renovations, outdoor living spaces, and custom home improvements. Serving homeowners in Conway, Little Rock, and all of Central Arkansas, the company focuses on delivering quality craftsmanship through a structured and communicative process.

Scott Lucas Construction & Remodeling proudly announces the launch of its 24-Hour Shower installation service, providing homeowners with professionally installed showers in as little as 24 hours. The 24-Hour Shower systems are designed to be durable and fully waterproof. Each installation includes customization options to meet individual homeowner preferences. Available features include shampoo niches, built-in shelving, and built-in benches. Accessibility enhancements such as handrails, detachable shower wands, and low-curb entries are also available to support safety and ease of use.

The company follows a structured installation process focused on minimizing disruption while maintaining construction standards. The 24-hour installation timeframe applies to qualifying projects and is completed by experienced professionals. As hands-on owners, we at Scott Lucas Construction & Remodeling are passionate about transforming homes through thoughtful design, quality craftsmanship, and clear communication.

Reliable bathroom infrastructure plays a critical role in the safety, functionality, and long-term value of a home. Homeowners require shower systems that are fully waterproof, structurally durable, and adaptable to changing accessibility needs. The 24-Hour Shower service addresses these needs by combining expedited installation with customizable features such as built-in storage, seating, and safety enhancements. By reducing renovation downtime while maintaining construction standards, the service provides a practical solution for households seeking efficiency without compromising quality.

Scott Lucas Construction & Remodeling provides residential remodeling services throughout Central Arkansas. The company specializes in bathroom and kitchen remodels, outdoor living spaces, and custom home improvements. Our mission is to enhance homes through functional design, skilled workmanship, and transparent communication.

