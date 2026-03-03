Walton-on-Thames Drainage Specialist Launches Pre-Purchase CCTV Drain Survey Service Following Surge in Homebuyer Demand

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, UK, 2026-03-03 — /EPR Network/ — YourDrainExperts, a leading drainage services provider based in Chertsey, has announced the launch of a dedicated CCTV Drain Survey service for homebuyers in Walton-on-Thames, responding to increased demand from property purchasers concerned about hidden drainage problems.

The new service comes as more prospective homeowners in Walton-on-Thames and surrounding Surrey areas seek to avoid potentially costly drainage issues that may not be detected during standard property surveys. A comprehensive drain camera inspection can reveal critical problems including cracked pipes, structural collapses, and tree root ingress before contracts are exchanged.

Recent data suggests that drainage repairs can cost homeowners thousands of pounds, with issues such as collapsed drains, damaged pipework, and subsidence-related problems often remaining undetected until after purchase completion. YourDrainExperts’ CCTV surveys provide buyers with detailed visual evidence of the condition of a property’s drainage system, enabling informed purchasing decisions and potential renegotiation of sale prices where significant issues are discovered.

The service utilises state-of-the-art camera technology to thoroughly inspect underground drainage networks, identifying the root causes of common problems including slow-draining sinks, recurring blockages, and foul odours. Each inspection is accompanied by a comprehensive report with time-stamped video footage, giving homebuyers clear documentation of their property’s drainage condition.

The CCTV drain survey service is particularly valuable for purchasers of older properties, homes with mature trees nearby, or those experiencing any drainage symptoms during viewings. The inspection can be completed quickly, with minimal disruption, and provides peace of mind before one of life’s biggest financial commitments.

Matt Thorpe, Managing Director of YourDrainExperts, commented: “We’ve seen a significant increase in homebuyers requesting drainage surveys before completion, and for good reason. A property might look perfect above ground, but hidden drainage problems can lead to bills running into thousands of pounds shortly after moving in. Our CCTV surveys give buyers the full picture, helping them avoid nasty surprises and negotiate from a position of knowledge. For the cost of a survey, you could save yourself from a financial headache that far outweighs the initial investment.”

YourDrainExperts is now offering CCTV Drain Surveys for Homebuyers throughout Walton-on-Thames, Weybridge, Chertsey, and the wider Surrey area.

About YourDrainExperts

YourDrainExperts has been offering drainage services in Surrey and its surroundings based in Chertsey for over a decade. You can now take benefit of our Drainage Services including emergency repairs, maintenance and homebuyer survey.

