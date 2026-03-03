UCP of Central Florida announces ﻿ ﻿2026 honorees for 33rd Annual Gala

Orlando, FL, 2026-03-03 — /EPR Network/ — UCP of Central Florida will celebrate its mission of empowering children during its 33rd Annual Gala on April 11, an unforgettable evening dedicated to transforming lives and unlocking potential for children of all abilities across Central Florida.

The fundraising event directly supports UCP’s education, therapy, and support programs, which serve more than 3,500 children with and without disabilities and families each year.

UCP is proud to announce its 2026 honorees who will be recognized during the Annual Gala. These outstanding contributors are honored for their dedication, inspiring others to embrace UCP’s mission and their unwavering commitment to creating a positive impact in the community.

The 2026 honorees are:

Scott Maxwell – Champion for Children Award

Scott Maxwell, a longtime columnist with the Orlando Sentinel known for his thoughtful storytelling and deep connection to the people and communities of Central Florida, is this year’s receipt of the Champion for Children Award.

Throughout his career, he has highlighted the challenges and triumphs that shape the region, using his platform to elevate stories that matter. Scott’s connection to UCP reflects his genuine belief in organizations that uplift children, families and communities.

Over the years, he has generously supported UCP by lending his time, voice and platform to key events and initiatives, including serving as host of UCP’s Faces Behind the Miracles Breakfast. Through his continued engagement, Scott has helped amplify UCP’s mission and strengthen its message of hope, inclusion and impact.

Mackoul Distributors Inc. – Jack Holloway Star of Gratitude Award

Mackoul Distributors is a fourth-generation, Florida family-owned business founded in 1910 by Abraham Mackoul and rooted in Jacksonville. Today, the company is led by Abraham’s great-grandson, Adam Mackoul, alongside third-generation leaders Ron and Raleigh Mackoul, blending time-honored values with modern business practices. For more than 115 years, Mackoul Distributors has built lasting relationships grounded in excellence, integrity and a belief in treating customers, partners and the community like family.

Their connection to UCP of Central Florida began through longtime UCP supporter ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, leading to active involvement in UCP’s annual Gala, Celebrity Poker Tournament and fundraising initiatives. This partnership reflects Mackoul Distributors’ commitment to investing in children and families of all abilities across Central Florida.

RJ Mitte – Jackie Bailes Legacy Award

RJ Mitte is an actor, producer and disability rights advocate best known for his role as Walter White Jr. on Breaking Bad. Diagnosed with cerebral palsy at a young age, RJ uses his lived experience to advocate for inclusion, accessibility and authentic representation.

As a celebrity ambassador for UCP, his connection to the mission is deeply personal. Since 2017, RJ has hosted UCP’s annual Celebrity Poker Tournament and Gala, visited students at Bailes Community Academy, and continues to champion the belief that disability is not a limitation, but a source of strength, leadership and possibility.

“For 33 years, this gala has represented what’s possible when a community comes together with heart and purpose,” said Dr. Ilene Wilkins, CEO and President of UCP. “Every dollar raised helps us empower children, strengthen families and create pathways to independence and success.”

UCP’s Annual Gala is one of Orlando’s most star-studded fundraisers. The 33rd Annual Gala will be held April 11, 2026, at Caribe Royale Orlando with celebrity co-hosts Cheryl Hines, RJ Mitte and Rachael Harris. UCP’s Gala raises hundreds of thousands of dollars annually to help provide individualized support, education and therapy services to thousands of Central Florida’s children.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.ucpcfl.org/gala.

To learn more about UCP of Central Florida, visit https://www.ucpcfl.org/.

About UCP of Central Florida:

For over 70 years, UCP of Central Florida has provided vital services for children and families touched by disabilities. UCP is a national leader in inclusive education, support and therapy by creating a consortium of charter schools for children with and without disabilities. For more information about UCP of Central Florida, visit www.ucpcfl.org.