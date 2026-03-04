NNL Academy Launches Pearl Batch for NORCET 11.0 Preparation

Empowering To Create Future Nursing Officers: NNL Academy's Pearl Batch Offers Comprehensive NORCET 11.0 Exam Preparation Across Multiple Locations and Virtual Platforms

Noida, India, 2026-03-04 — /EPR Network/ — NNL Academy, a leader in NORCET exam preparation, is pleased to announce the launch of the highly anticipated Pearl Batch starting March 9, 2026. This batch will cater to aspirants preparing for the NORCET 11.0 exam, ensuring a comprehensive learning experience for all participants.

The Pearl Batch is designed for aspiring nurses who aim for a top rank in the upcoming NORCET exam. This batch will be available in Hinglish, with an English-language option also available, starting March 15, 2026. The batch will be hosted in NNL Academy Noida, NNL Academy Bengaluru, and NNL EduHub Jaipur, in addition to virtual classes accessible through the NNL One App.

The Pearl Batch offers a complete, integrated learning solution, including 600+ hours of conceptual classes, mentorship from top educators, daily practice tests, and one-on-one doubt-solving sessions. Students will receive access to essential study materials, comprehensive test series, and a personalized approach to ensure maximum preparation.

Key features of the Pearl Batch:

  • Flexible Learning Formats: Classes available at physical centers and through the NNL One App.

  • Comprehensive Curriculum: Covers all key subjects needed for NORCET 11.0, from theory to practice.

  • Top Mentors: Experienced faculty members with in-depth knowledge and years of expertise in the field.

  • Hands-on Learning: Daily tests, special foundation classes for major subjects, and real-time assessments to gauge progress.

NNL Academy for NORCET 11 Preparation

NNL Academy has been a trusted name in the industry, helping students achieve their dream of working in healthcare by providing cutting-edge educational resources and expert guidance. With the launch of the Pearl Batch, students can now take a structured and strategic approach to cracking NORCET 11.0, backed by a team of mentors and an unmatched study environment.

About NNL Academy
NNL Academy has consistently led the way in providing high-quality coaching for nursing competitive exams, including NORCET. With a focus on conceptual clarity, expert-led instruction, and a student-centric approach, NNL Academy is committed to preparing students for success in nursing exams and their careers.

For more information or to enroll in the Pearl Batch, visit the NNL Academy website or contact our support team at NNL One.

Contact:
NNL Academy Marketing Team
Phone: +91 90537 91655

