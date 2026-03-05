FaW TOKYO 2026 to Showcase Japanese Craftsmanship, Emerging Designers and Business Solutions

TOKYO, Japan, 2026-03-06 — /EPR Network/ — FaW TOKYO – FASHION WORLD TOKYO 2026 APRIL will be held April 8–10 at Tokyo Big Sight, bringing together Japanese craftsmanship, next-generation designers and business-driven solutions, including OEM services, sustainable materials and advanced fashion technology, in a three-day event aimed at generating direct, results-oriented business negotiations.

Buyers discuss product details with Kamakura Jeans representatives at their booth, showcasing denim craftsmanship and apparel selections during the trade event.

Organized by RX Japan GK, the show is designed to create concrete opportunities for buyers and brand professionals from Japan and around the world to connect with reliable partners and take their next strategic step.

Showcasing the Value of Japanese Craftsmanship

This year’s feature spotlights a handpicked selection of Japanese companies celebrated for proven quality and advanced technical skills. From dyeing, sewing, and innovative textiles to shoes, accessories, and OEM capabilities, exhibitors blend traditional craftsmanship with compelling stories and business-ready offerings. This makes the feature a prime destination for global merchandisers, importers, department stores, and retailers seeking trusted partners for international growth and supply chain innovation.

Discovering New Sensibilities and Originality

Dedicated to highly original products by emerging Japanese designers, this special area presents unique reinterpretations of traditional techniques, the use of sustainable materials, and inspiring upcycled creations. Forward-looking brand and product proposals in this space directly respond to future market and consumer needs. It is an essential platform for brand discovery and test buying, tailored for boutiques and select shops aiming to bring unique items to their portfolios.

Source OEM/ODM Partners Built for Japan’s Strict Quality Expectations

Japanese apparel brands are renowned for their high standards in inspection and advanced sewing craftsmanship—standards that can be challenging for many international suppliers to consistently meet. At FaW TOKYO, visitors can connect with highly capable sewing factories and production partners that meet this “Japanese standard,” delivering dependable quality control and premium finishing. If you are expanding into Japan or looking to upgrade your manufacturing capabilities, FaW TOKYO is a high‑signal sourcing destination, supported by smooth, business‑ready meeting services, including free on‑site interpretation.

This stands as an evolved event, transforming from a show to see into a show that empowers every visitor to take direct, results-focused action. By bridging Japanese craftsmanship, next-generation designers, and actionable business solutions, the exhibition enables attendees to move their businesses forward with confidence.

Industry professionals are encouraged to secure their place and register to attend. Visit the official website of FaW TOKYO – FASHION WORLD TOKYO.

###

About FaW TOKYO

FaW TOKYO – FASHION WORLD TOKYO – is Japan’s largest international fashion trade show, held twice annually in April and October. Featuring nine specialised shows, FaW TOKYO covers the full spectrum of fashion, including brands, textiles, wellness and sports, sustainable fashion, made-in-Japan craftsmanship, sourcing solutions, eyewear, and fashion technology. The April 2026 edition will welcome 700 expected exhibitors from 20 countries/regions and 20,000 expected visitors representing 50 expected countries/regions.

About RX Japan GK

RX Japan GK organises 109 exhibitions, composed of 437 sub-exhibitions, annually at large exhibition halls such as Tokyo Big Sight, Makuhari Messe, and Intex Osaka across a wide variety of 38 fields, including jewellery, fashion, gift items, electronics, energy, IT, cosmetics, and medical. Visit the RX Japan website for more details, https://www.rxjapan.jp/en/.