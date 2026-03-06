Kangaroo Training Institute Expands Industry Safety Skills Through enter and work in confined spaces training and AS/ANZ ISO 9606-1 Certification

Brisbane City, Australia, 2026-03-06 — /EPR Network/ — Kangaroo Training Institute continues to strengthen workplace safety and professional skills development across Australia by delivering nationally recognised training designed for high-risk industries.

Among its most important programs is enter and work in confined spaces training, a mandatory qualification for workers operating in restricted environments such as tanks, tunnels, pipelines and underground facilities. These environments often pose serious risks including limited oxygen levels, toxic atmospheres and restricted emergency access.

Through this training, participants learn critical safety procedures including atmospheric testing, risk identification, hazard control and emergency response planning. By completing enter and work in confined spaces training, workers gain the practical knowledge needed to operate safely while complying with Australian workplace health and safety regulations.

Kangaroo Training Institute also supports Australia’s skilled trades workforce by delivering welding certification aligned with AS/ANZ ISO 9606-1, an internationally recognised welding standard. Certification under AS/ANZ ISO 9606-1 ensures welders demonstrate the technical ability and safety awareness required for complex industrial projects across sectors such as defence, construction, mining, shipbuilding and energy.

These training programs are delivered under the RII – Resources and Infrastructure Industry Training Package, including nationally recognised units:

• RIIWHS204E – Work Safely at Heights

• RIIWHS202E – Enter and Work in Confined Spaces

• MSMWHS217 – Gas Test Atmosphere

Kangaroo Training Institute is widely known for its best and fast quality service, helping workers obtain certifications efficiently without compromising training quality. Students consistently highlight their positive experience through the institute’s 5-STAR Google reviews and ratings.

To support learners nationwide, the institute provides 24*7 online assistance through call, live chat and email, ensuring help is always available for course enquiries, enrolments or technical support.

With industry demand for skilled and safety-trained workers continuing to grow, Kangaroo Training Institute remains committed to delivering training that improves workplace safety, supports compliance and enhances career opportunities across Australia.

About Kangaroo Training Institute Brisbane

Kangaroo Training Institute is a Registered Training Organisation (RTO No. 45142) accredited to provide NATIONALLY ACCREDITED training and assessment competencies.

The institute services construction, manufacturing, defence, ship building, oil & gas, transport, energy and mining industries, delivering formal training and assessment, refresher courses, verification of competency, and flexible on-site and off-site training solutions.

For more information or course enrolment, visit kangarootraininginstitute.com.au.