Ludo Oasis 3D: Your Favorite Game Has Popped Off the Board

Singapore, Singapore, 2026-03-06 — /EPR Network/ — Remember the thrill of racing your tokens home, the suspense of the dice roll, and the joy of cutting your opponent’s piece? For generations, Ludo has been a beloved staple of game nights, bringing friends and families together.

Now, it’s time to step into the **Ludo Oasis 3D**. We haven’t just recreated the classic game; we’ve rebuilt it from the ground up in a stunning three-dimensional world. It’s the same strategy you love, with a fresh, immersive twist that will make you fall in love with Ludo all over again.

Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lanbeestar.ludo

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ludo-oasis/id6740517768

🎲 The Ultimate 3D Upgrade

Say goodbye to flat, two-dimensional boards. **Ludo Oasis 3D** brings the game to life with vibrant, detailed environments and dynamic camera angles . Watch your pawns come alive as they march across the board, and feel the impact of every move in a fully realized 3D space. Whether you’re playing on your phone or tablet, the visual experience is so captivating, you’ll feel like you’re sitting at a real, beautifully crafted game table.

👑 Your Game, Your Rules, Your Oasis

What truly sets **Ludo Oasis 3D** apart is the depth of strategy we offer. We believe the best games let you play your way. That’s why we’ve introduced customizable rules that put you in control .

Want to ramp up the competition? Activate the **”Prison”** rule, where captured tokens are held hostage until a 6 is rolled to free them. Looking for a more defensive strategy? The **”Barrier”** rule lets you combine two tokens to block your opponents’ path. From “Save Till 6” to “Eat and Roll,” you can mix and match rules to create a game that’s uniquely yours . It’s your Ludo, your rules, in your own personal oasis.

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 For Everyone, Anywhere

Great games are for sharing. **Ludo Oasis 3D** makes it easy to connect with the people who matter most.

– **Play with Friends & Family:** Invite your crew to a **private room** for a dedicated match, whether they’re in the next room or across the globe .

– **Challenge Smart AI:** If you’re short on time or want to practice your new barrier strategies, jump into a quick match against our intelligent AI opponents .

– **Go Global:** Test your skills against players from around the world in fast, competitive online matches .

✨ More Than Just a Game

We’ve packed **Ludo Oasis 3D** with features designed for the modern player:

– **Stunning Visuals:** Immerse yourself in beautifully designed 3D boards and animated characters .

– **Full Customization:** Personalize your experience by choosing from a variety of board designs, dice, and pawns to match your style .

– **Smooth & Snappy Performance:** Enjoy intuitive controls and a user-friendly interface that makes every game a breeze .

The classic game of Ludo has found a new home. It’s more strategic, more immersive, and more fun than ever before.

**Roll the dice and enter a new dimension. Welcome to Ludo Oasis 3D.**