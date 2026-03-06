Neuro Experts, PC Expand Their Skilled Forensic TBI Team

Santa Monica, California, 2026-03-06 — /EPR Network/ — When it comes to cases involving Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), clarity is more important than anything, and whether it is in the clinic or courtroom, accurate evaluations can help shape treatment decisions, legal outcomes, and ultimately people’s lives. Understanding this, Neuro Experts, PC is proud to announce the expansion of its forensic neuropsychology division with the addition of two highly trained specialists, i.e., Dr. Liorah Sabbah and Dr. Daniel Fenton, PhD.

Already recognized for its leadership in neuroradiology and unbiased medical-legal consulting under Dr. Saman Hazany, Neuro Experts, PC continues to strengthen its multidisciplinary approach to brain and spine injury cases. The addition of Dr. Sabbah and Dr. Fenton further solidifies the firm’s ability to provide comprehensive forensic neuropsychological evaluations in complex TBI-related matters.

Dr. Sabbah is a clinical neuropsychologist specializing in neuropsychological evaluations of traumatic brain injury, dementia, functional neurological disorders, and complex psychiatric presentations. With advanced fellowship training in TBI and leadership experience at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Dr. Sabbah brings her scientific rigor as well as unbiased accuracy to her assessments. Her work focuses on delivering thorough evidence-based evaluations that help clarify cognitive functioning and its real-world impact.

Dr. Daniel Fenton, also a clinical neuropsychologist, specializes in assessing brain injury, the cognitive effects of trauma and emotional injury, and dementia. In addition to his clinical expertise, Dr. Fenton has extensive experience in legal and forensic consultation, as he has a profound portfolio of assisting attorneys and law firms in navigating complicated neurocognitive claims.

Together, Dr. Sabbah and Dr. Fenton complement the firm’s established strengths in advanced neuroimaging, including CT, MRI, and Diffusion Tensor Imaging (DTI), particularly in concussion and mild TBI cases.

In fact, Dr. Hazany from Neuro Experts, PC says: “Our goal has always been to provide precise, unbiased, and scientifically grounded opinions. By expanding our forensic neuropsychology team, we are strengthening our ability to deliver integrated evaluations that bridge advanced imaging with detailed cognitive assessment. This ensures that medical and legal professionals receive the clarity they need in even the most complex TBI cases.”

For more information or to schedule a consultation on how to get timely, impartial, and expert-driven insights, feel free to contact the team at Neuro Experts, PC today!

Website: https://neuroradiologyexpert.com/

Email: info@neuroexpertsgroup.com

Phone: (310) 597-2626