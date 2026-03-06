MageDelight Releases 9 AI-Powered Tools to Improve Magento 2 Store Experience

Ahmedabad, India, 2026-03-06 — /EPR Network/ — MageDelight has announced the release of nine AI-powered Magento 2 extensions designed to help ecommerce merchants automate store management, personalize customer experiences, and improve online store performance.

The launch reflects the growing demand for AI-powered ecommerce solutions as online retailers seek ways to enhance product discovery, automate content creation, and provide more interactive shopping experiences.

MageDelight’s latest extension suite enables Magento 2 merchants to integrate artificial intelligence capabilities directly into their stores without complex development or external tools.

New AI Extensions for Magento 2 Merchants

The newly released extensions include:

AI Product Recommendations

Helps online stores display personalized product suggestions based on browsing patterns and purchase behavior.

AI Content Generator

Automatically creates product descriptions, category content, and other store content to support SEO and content marketing.

AI Review Summary

Analyzes customer reviews and generates concise summaries to help shoppers quickly understand product feedback.

LLMs.txt Generator

Generates a structured LLMs.txt file that allows AI systems and large language models to better interpret store content.

AI Fashion Image Generator

Enables fashion retailers to create professional model images for clothing products using artificial intelligence.

AI Garment Virtual Try-On

Allows shoppers to upload images and see how garments look on them before making a purchase.

AI Shopping Assistant

Provides a conversational AI assistant that helps customers find products, answer questions, and navigate the store.

Vertex AI Product Recommendations

Uses Google Vertex AI technology to deliver advanced machine-learning-powered product recommendations.

AI Content Translator

Helps merchants expand globally by automatically translating store content into multiple languages.

AI Innovation for Magento 2 Ecommerce

MageDelight’s AI extensions are designed to help merchants improve efficiency and deliver better customer experiences through automation and personalization.

These tools allow Magento 2 stores to reduce manual tasks, improve product discovery, and offer more engaging online shopping journeys.

These extensions are now available through MageDelight Magento 2 Extensions, offering merchants access to advanced AI-powered Magento 2 extensions designed to improve ecommerce performance.

More information can be found at:

https://www.magedelight.com/magento-2-extensions/ai-powered-magento-2-extensions.html