MLA Psychology Welcomes Tahlia Rahme to Its Growing Clinical Team

GOLD COAST, Australia, 2026-03-06 — /EPR Network/ — MLA Psychology is pleased to announce that Tahlia Rahme will officially join the practice as a Psychologist on March 7. Tahlia brings warmth, clinical skill and a deep commitment to supporting children, adolescents and young adults to feel understood, respected and empowered.

Tahlia is known for her ability to build strong, genuine rapport with the young people she works with. She creates a space where clients feel safe to speak openly and explore challenges at their own pace. Tahlia believes that meaningful change begins with trust. She approaches each session with care and curiosity, ensuring every young person feels heard and supported throughout their therapeutic journey.

Her work spans a broad range of emotional, behavioural and developmental concerns. Tahlia supports children, adolescents and young adults, including those with Autism Spectrum Disorder, Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder and intellectual disability. She welcomes young people with and without disability and actively fosters an environment where differences are respected and valued.

Grounded in a neuroaffirming framework, Tahlia prioritises safety, collaboration and respect. She recognises that each young person has unique strengths and their own way of experiencing the world. Rather than focusing on deficits, she works alongside clients to build confidence, develop practical skills and strengthen resilience in ways that align with their individual goals.

Tahlia’s practice is evidence-based and client-centred. She tailors interventions to suit each client’s developmental stage and personal needs. She is committed to respecting autonomy and embracing diversity. Collaboration is central to her approach. Tahlia works closely with families, carers and support networks to ensure consistent and meaningful progress beyond the therapy room.

Her dedication extends beyond symptom management. Tahlia is passionate about equipping young people with lifelong tools. She supports clients to better understand their emotions, navigate social relationships and build independence with confidence.

Based in Melbourne, Tahlia offers flexible service delivery to meet the diverse needs of families. She provides in-home sessions across the Northern suburbs, as well as telehealth appointments, allowing greater accessibility and continuity of care.

MLA Psychology is proud to welcome Tahlia Rahme to the team. Her compassionate style, neuroaffirming lens and commitment to evidence-based practice reflect the values at the heart of the organisation.