Washington, D.C, 2026-03-06 — /EPR Network/ — Major U.S. airports are proactively increasing security measures following a series of retaliatory strikes in the Middle East that have directly targeted civilian aviation infrastructure. While earlier operations in the region focused on leadership and military assets, the subsequent attacks on international airports—including Dubai International (DXB), one of the world’s busiest travel hubs—have prompted a rapid shift in domestic security postures.

In response to this evolving threat to global transit, major U.S. hubs have implemented precautionary measures, including additional terminal patrols, a heightened police presence, and random checkpoints. Industry experts point to the ELERTS PROTECT system as a vital tool for closing security gaps in crowded, dynamic public areas like airports and transit systems.

Closing the Surveillance Gap

Airports are massive, complex ecosystems where fixed camera systems often face “blind spots” in landside terminals, sterile areas, and parking facilities. The ELERTS system bridges these gaps and more by leveraging “human sensors”—the thousands of employees and millions of passengers who move through the airport every day. By empowering this network to report suspicious activity in real-time, airports can identify anomalies that traditional surveillance might miss.

Discreet, High-Fidelity Intelligence

ELERTS PROTECT allows workers and travelers to submit reports quickly and discreetly directly to an Airport Operations Center (AOC). This real-time data flow is essential for rapid response:

– Precision Location: Reports are submitted with GPS data, pinpointing the exact location of a concern across the entire airport campus.

– Visual Evidence: Users can attach photos or video, providing dispatchers with immediate situational awareness from the ground.

– Airside and Landside Coverage: The system monitors every inch of the environment, from public lobbies to secure airside zones.

A Proven Standard for Critical Infrastructure

The ELERTS PROTECT platform is a trusted component of the North American transportation industry. Currently, five of the top 12 airports in the U.S. utilize the ELERTS system to maintain vigilance, as do over 40 public transportation organizations nationwide.

With the ability to be fully deployed in as little as 30 days, ELERTS provides airport administrators with an agile solution to turn their workers and the traveling public into a proactive part of the security solution.

