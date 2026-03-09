White Label Fox Introduces Scalable Gojek Clone App Solution for On-Demand Multi-Service Businesses

Gujarat, India, 2026-03-09 — /EPR Network/ — White Label Fox, a leading provider of on-demand app development solutions, has announced the launch of its scalable Gojek Clone App, a powerful multi-service platform designed to help startups and enterprises launch their own super app businesses. The solution enables entrepreneurs to offer multiple on-demand services including ride-hailing, food delivery, grocery delivery, home services, parcel delivery, and many more within a single platform.

With the rapid expansion of the on-demand economy, businesses are increasingly adopting multi-service platforms to meet growing customer expectations.

The platform is built with a scalable architecture and includes dedicated applications and web panels for customers, drivers, merchants, service providers, and administrators. Each module is designed to simplify operations while delivering a smooth and reliable experience for users.

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Customer App

Quick Signup & Biometric Login – Customers can register using mobile OTP verification and securely log in with Face ID or fingerprint authentication.



Real-Time Tracking – Users can track drivers and service providers live on the map and view accurate arrival times.



Service Search & Smart Filters – Customers can search for services, stores, or products and use filters to sort results quickly.



Personalized Promo Codes – Users can apply exclusive promo codes during checkout to receive discounts and special offers.



In-App Live Chat & Call – Customers can communicate directly with drivers or service providers through chat or voice calls within the app.



Multiple Payment Options – The platform supports digital wallets, credit cards, debit cards, online payments, and cash payments.



Scheduled Order Reminders – Customers receive reminders for scheduled bookings to ensure they never miss an appointment.



Push Notifications – Instant alerts inform users about order confirmations, service updates, and promotional offers.

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Driver App

Heat Map View – Drivers can view high-demand locations and position themselves strategically to receive more bookings.



Manage Multiple Vehicles – Drivers can add and manage multiple vehicles under a single account.



Document Verification – Drivers can upload and manage required documents directly in the app for quick approval.



Set Availability – Drivers can go online or offline anytime and set their preferred working hours.



Wallet Integration – Drivers can track earnings, payouts, and transaction history through an integrated wallet system.



Easy Navigation – Built-in navigation tools help drivers reach customer locations faster using optimized routes.



Manage Order Requests – Drivers can accept, reject, or manage ride and delivery requests in real time.



Ratings & Reviews – Drivers can review and rate customers after each trip to maintain service quality.

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Merchant App



Manage Products – Merchants can add, edit, and update product listings with images, pricing, and availability.



Order Management – Merchants can view incoming orders and accept or reject them based on stock availability.



Update Order Status – Merchants can update order progress in real time so customers remain informed.



Order History – Store owners can review past orders and track sales performance.



Manage Store Timings – Merchants can set opening hours, holiday schedules, and service availability.



Manage Discount Offers – Businesses can create promotional deals and discounts to attract customers.



Delivery Service Radius – Merchants can define delivery areas and service coverage.



Manage Profile – Store owners can update business details, contact information, and operational settings.



Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Provider App

Work with Multiple Services – Providers can offer multiple services from a single account.



Manage Service Time & Work Schedule – Providers can set working hours and manage daily schedules.



Add / Manage Service Packages – Providers can create pricing packages and update rates easily.



Manage Documents – Service professionals can upload required documents for verification.



Manage Order Status – Providers can accept bookings, update job progress, and mark services as completed.



Map Navigation – Integrated navigation helps providers reach customer locations quickly.



Manage Portfolio – Providers can showcase work samples and service images to attract more bookings.



Set Service Radius – Providers can define their service area and accept orders within their preferred distance.

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Super Admin

Service-Wise Dashboard – Monitor performance metrics for each service category.



City-Wise Services – Enable or disable services based on city and market demand.



User Management – Manage customers, drivers, merchants, and service providers from one panel.



Ride & Order Management – Track and manage all rides, deliveries, and bookings in real time.



Incomplete Ride Analytics – Monitor incomplete or failed orders to improve service quality.



Earnings Reports – Generate financial reports and manage payouts for partners.



Dispute Management – Handle complaints and support requests through a ticketing system.



Rich Push Notifications – Send promotional campaigns and important updates to users.

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Driver Web Panel

Today’s Order / Ride Summary – Drivers can quickly view completed trips, active requests, and important updates from a single dashboard.



Review Ride History – Drivers can access past ride and delivery records anytime for tracking and reference.



Earning Report Details – Detailed earning reports show payouts, commissions, and transaction breakdowns clearly.



Manage Profile – Drivers can update profile information, vehicle details, and account settings easily.



Review Customer Feedback – Drivers can view customer ratings and feedback to improve their service quality.



Manage In-App Wallet – Drivers can track wallet balance, credits, and payout transactions from one place.



Heat Map View – Drivers can identify high-demand areas on the map and position themselves strategically to receive more bookings.



Purchase Subscription – Drivers can buy or renew subscriptions directly from the web panel when required.



Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Store Web Panel

Today’s Order Summary – Merchants can view total orders, active requests, and key updates for the day.



Add / Update Products – Store owners can add new products or update pricing, images, and availability anytime.



Dispatcher Menu – Merchants can manage the full order process including accepting, rejecting, cancelling, or completing orders.



Manage Private Driver – Stores can assign and manage private drivers for faster deliveries and better control.



Upload Products through Excel – Merchants can upload large product catalogs in bulk using Excel files to save time.



Manage Store Details – Store owners can update store offers, delivery radius, location details, and contact information.



Manage Required Documents – Businesses can upload and manage verification documents for compliance and approval.



Status-Wise Order History – Merchants can track order history with clear statuses such as completed, cancelled, or pending.



Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Provider Web Panel

Add / Manage Services – Providers can add new services, update service details, and control availability anytime.



Service-Wise Dashboard Statistics – Providers can track performance metrics including bookings, earnings, and demand trends for each service.



Add / Manage Service Packages – Providers can create service packages with pricing and modify them based on business needs.



Past Order History (Status-Wise) – Providers can review past bookings with clear status tracking such as completed, cancelled, or pending.



Manage Services Portfolio – Providers can upload work images and showcase their experience to build customer trust.



Manage Profile – Providers can update personal details, service information, and business settings easily.



Manage Service Timing – Providers can set working hours, schedule availability, and manage service slots without confusion.



Service Radius Management – Providers can define their service area and accept bookings only within the selected distance.

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Customer Website

Easy Login / Signup (Mobile + Social) – Users can sign up quickly using mobile OTP verification or social login options.



Book Rides & Place Orders Without App – Customers can access services and place orders directly from the website.



Past Orders (Service-Wise History) – Users can review their previous bookings and orders with detailed tracking.



Manage Wallet – Customers can add funds, check wallet balances, and monitor wallet transactions securely.



Generate Reports / Support Tickets – Users can raise issues, submit support requests, and track resolution status easily.



Add / Manage Saved Addresses – Customers can save multiple addresses for faster checkout and booking convenience.



Multi-Language Access – The platform supports multiple languages to improve accessibility for users worldwide.



Loyalty Rewards History – Customers can view earned rewards, loyalty points, and benefits in one place.



White Label Fox continues to help startups and enterprises launch scalable on demand app development company platforms with advanced technology solutions. With years of experience in developing ready-to-launch digital products, the company focuses on delivering reliable, customizable, and business-ready applications for the growing on-demand economy.

By combining powerful mobile applications, web panels, and a centralized admin system, the solution allows entrepreneurs to build and scale a successful on-demand marketplace efficiently. As demand for multi-service apps continues to grow globally, White Label Fox aims to support businesses with technology that simplifies operations and accelerates digital transformation.