KBK Hospital Launches Holi Health Awareness Initiative for Diabetic Patients with Nerve Damage Symptoms

Telangana, India, 2026-03-09 — /EPR Network/ — With the festival of Holi approaching, KBK Hospital has announced a seasonal health awareness initiative focused on protecting diabetic patients experiencing nerve damage symptoms. The program aims to educate patients about potential health risks during festive celebrations and promote preventive foot care practices.

The initiative highlights how symptoms such as numbness, tingling, burning sensation, or reduced feeling in the feet can increase the risk of unnoticed injuries, infections, and complications when participating in outdoor activities during Holi.

Strengthening Healthcare Delivery Through a New Care Structure

As part of its patient-care strategy, KBK Hospital has introduced a specialized Diabetic Foot Care and Neuropathy Management Unit. The newly structured department brings together physicians, wound care specialists, and diabetes educators to provide focused diagnosis, treatment, and preventive guidance for patients with nerve damage symptoms.

The structured care model ensures coordinated treatment plans and continuous monitoring for patients who require long-term diabetic foot management.

Community Awareness Event for Holi Safety

To support public health education, KBK Hospital is organizing a community outreach program and health awareness session ahead of the Holi festival. The event will provide guidance on safe celebrations for individuals living with diabetes and nerve-related complications.

Medical experts at the hospital will educate participants on recognizing symptoms early and taking preventive steps to reduce the risk of foot injuries during the festive season.

Appointment of Specialist in Diabetic Foot Care

To strengthen its clinical services, KBK Hospital has appointed a senior specialist in diabetic wound management and neuropathy care. The new medical leader will guide patient treatment programs, clinical protocols, and preventive awareness initiatives related to diabetic nerve damage.

The appointment reinforces the hospital’s commitment to improving patient outcomes through specialized medical expertise.

Acquisition of Advanced Wound Care Technology

As part of its service expansion, KBK Hospital has invested in advanced wound care and diagnostic equipment designed to improve the early detection and treatment of diabetic foot complications.

The newly acquired technology enables improved evaluation of nerve damage symptoms and supports more effective treatment plans for patients experiencing foot injuries, ulcers, or infections.

Launch of Preventive Diabetic Foot Care Services

Alongside the awareness initiative, KBK Hospital has introduced a dedicated Preventive Diabetic Foot Care Program. The service includes foot examinations, wound care management, patient education, and preventive treatment plans designed to reduce the risk of complications in diabetic patients.

The program focuses on early diagnosis and routine monitoring, helping patients manage nerve damage symptoms more effectively.

Milestone in Patient Care Services

The launch of this awareness initiative and specialized care program marks an important milestone for KBK Hospital in strengthening its diabetic healthcare services. The hospital continues to expand its patient-focused programs aimed at improving long-term health outcomes and community awareness.

About KBK Hospital

KBK Hospital is a healthcare institution committed to delivering patient-centered medical services across multiple specialties. The hospital focuses on preventive care, early diagnosis, and advanced treatment solutions while promoting community health awareness.

With a team of experienced medical professionals and modern medical infrastructure, KBK Hospital continues to provide specialized care for conditions including diabetes management, wound care, and nerve-related health complications.