KBK Hospital Launches Nutrition & Diabetic Nerve Care Initiative to Address Rising Diabetic Foot Complications

Telangana, India, 2026-03-09 — /EPR Network/ — KBK Hospital has announced a comprehensive healthcare initiative focused on educating diabetic patients about the connection between unhealthy dietary habits, nerve damage, and diabetic foot complications. The initiative aims to promote early diagnosis, preventive care, and better lifestyle management for individuals living with diabetes.

Medical specialists at the hospital highlight that consistently high blood sugar levels caused by unhealthy eating habits can gradually damage nerves, particularly in the feet. This condition, commonly known as diabetic neuropathy, can reduce sensation and increase the risk of unnoticed injuries, infections, and foot ulcers.

Establishment of a Specialized Diabetic Neuropathy Care Unit

As part of the initiative, KBK Hospital has introduced a newly structured Diabetic Neuropathy and Foot Care Unit designed to provide specialized treatment for patients experiencing nerve damage symptoms.

The new department integrates diabetes management, wound care, nutrition counseling, and foot health monitoring under one coordinated care system. This structured approach allows doctors to identify nerve damage early and reduce the risk of severe diabetic foot complications.

Community Health Awareness Event on Diabetes and Nutrition

To expand public awareness, KBK Hospital will host a community health education program focused on the relationship between diet, blood sugar control, and nerve health. The event will provide guidance to diabetic patients on managing food choices, recognizing early nerve damage symptoms, and preventing diabetic foot problems.

Healthcare professionals will share insights on how certain foods—such as sugary beverages, refined carbohydrates, and high-fat processed items—can lead to unstable blood sugar levels that gradually damage nerves.

Appointment of a Diabetic Foot and Neuropathy Specialist

To strengthen patient care services, KBK Hospital has appointed a senior medical specialist focused on diabetic neuropathy and wound management. The new executive will lead the hospital’s diabetic foot care programs and oversee clinical protocols related to nerve damage detection and treatment.

This appointment enhances the hospital’s ability to provide specialized care for patients at risk of diabetic nerve complications.

Acquisition of Advanced Diagnostic and Wound Care Technology

As part of its service expansion, KBK Hospital has invested in modern diagnostic equipment and advanced wound care technologies that support the early detection and treatment of nerve damage and diabetic foot conditions.

These medical technologies allow doctors to assess nerve function more accurately and provide faster treatment for patients experiencing symptoms such as numbness, tingling, or loss of sensation in the feet.

Launch of Preventive Nutrition and Diabetic Foot Care Program

KBK Hospital has also introduced a new Preventive Nutrition and Diabetic Foot Care Program that focuses on lifestyle guidance and dietary management for diabetic patients.

The program includes nutrition consultations, routine foot examinations, early nerve damage screening, and patient education sessions aimed at reducing the long-term risk of diabetic foot complications.

Milestone in Expanding Preventive Healthcare Services

The launch of this comprehensive initiative marks a key milestone in KBK Hospital’s commitment to preventive healthcare and diabetes management. By combining nutrition awareness, specialized medical care, and advanced diagnostic support, the hospital aims to reduce the incidence of nerve damage-related complications among diabetic patients.

About KBK Hospital

KBK Hospital is a healthcare institution dedicated to providing patient-centered medical services across multiple specialties. The hospital focuses on preventive healthcare, early diagnosis, and advanced treatment solutions to improve patient outcomes.

With experienced medical professionals and modern healthcare infrastructure, KBK Hospital continues to deliver specialized care in areas including diabetes management, wound care, and nerve-related medical conditions.