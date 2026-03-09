Lucintel Forecasts Indian UPR Market to Reach $916 million by 2031

CITY, Country, 2026-03-09 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global Indian UPR market looks promising with opportunities in the transportation, wind energy, construction, marine, pipe and tank, aerospace and defense, electrical and electronics, and consumer goods end use industry industries. The Indian UPR market is expected to reach an estimated $916 million by 2031 with a CAGR of 4% 2024 to 2031. The major driver for market growth is the low price of unsaturated polyester resin as compared to other resins such as epoxy and vinyl ester.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in Indian UPR market to 2031 by end use industry (transportation, wind energy, construction, marine, pipe and tank, aerospace & defense, electrical and electronics, consumer goods, and others).

Lucintel forecasts that construction will remain the largest segment and wind energy is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its various advantage like; corrosion resistance, high strength-to-weight ratio, low maintenance, and a longer lifecycle as compared to other traditional materials.

Polynt Group, AOC (Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd), INEOS Composites (KPS Capital), Reliance Industries Limited, Scott Bader (Satyen Polymers), Natural Petrochemicals Pvt. Ltd. are the major supplier in the Indian UPR market.

