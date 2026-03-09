Sales Rain expands Medellín operations with 77-seat plug-and-play facility ready for immediate client deployment

Manila, Philippines, 2026-03-09 — /EPR Network/ — Sales Rain, Inc., a leading provider of flexible office spaces and managed outsourcing solutions is pleased to announce the launch of its Medellín operations with the launch of a fully built, 77-seat plug-and-play facility designed to support fast-scaling global teams.

The newly expanded office is strategically configured to deliver immediate operational readiness for incoming clients. The facility includes 75 fully equipped workstations, two dedicated manager rooms, a professionally designed conference room, and a functional pantry area to support team comfort and productivity.

Stratgeic expansion

This expansion reinforces Sales Rain’s continued investment in Colombia as a high-growth nearshore destination. The new Medellín site is designed to eliminate setup delays. With enterprise-ready infrastructure, a secure IT environment, and a modern workspace configuration, the facility allows clients to deploy teams without the typical lead times associated with traditional office buildouts.

The leadership perspective on growth and demand

“Our Medellín expansion reflects the strong demand we are seeing from global companies looking to scale efficiently in Colombia,” said Rajeev Agarwal, CEO of Sales Rain. “This 77-seat plug-and-play facility enables clients to move quickly, operate securely, and scale confidently from day one.”

The facility is particularly suited for:

Nearshore customer support operations

• BPO teams

• Hybrid satellite offices

• Managed seat leasing requirements

• Fast-launch project-based teams

Medellín continues to gain traction as a strategic hub for global operations due to its time zone alignment with North America, growing bilingual workforce, and strengthening commercial infrastructure. Sales Rain’s expansion further strengthens its footprint in the region while enabling clients to achieve operational speed and scalability.

The facility is fully operational and ready to onboard a new client immediately.

For partnership inquiries or to schedule a walkthrough, call +63 917 311 7246 or email us at info@salesrain.com.

About Sales Rain: Sales Rain specializes in premium office space solutions, offshore staffing, and BPO Seat Leasing Services, empowering businesses with flexible workspaces and world-class outsourcing support. They are a big deal in the Philippines, Colombia, the USA and the Middle East, and they are putting their team in the driving seat to shape the future of outsourcing.

Sales Rain tends to be known for being customer-focused, with top-notch facilities and a genuine commitment to delivering the best possible results – all of which adds up to empowering businesses with flexible, efficient and scalable office solutions that are tailored to their own individual needs, such as who would want that ?

