United States, 2026-03-10 — /EPR Network/ — Contractors across the remodeling industry are increasingly being hired not to start new projects, but to repair unfinished or failed ones. According to Contracting Empire, a contractor-focused marketing agency serving construction and home service companies across the United States, more homeowners are discovering that the lowest bid often leads to higher total costs.

Remodeling contractors report a growing number of calls to fix incomplete bathrooms, leaking plumbing, unfinished basements, and projects abandoned mid-construction. What appears to be a low price at the start frequently turns into a full tear-out and rebuild.

Contracting Empire says this type of rescue work has become a noticeable part of revenue for many contractors.

Dylan Pritchard of Pritch Remodeling in Nebraska recently took over a basement project that had been under construction for nine months by a budget contractor. The job should have taken only a few weeks. The original crew consisted of one person and a helper, and the project stalled multiple times before failing after a plumbing leak caused damage behind finished walls.

Pritchard says the pattern is common when contractors bid too low to win the job. Once the real cost becomes clear, the contractor may rush work, cut corners, or stop showing up altogether. In many cases, the homeowner ends up paying more to repair the work than they would have paid to do the project correctly the first time.

Steven Gill of Gill Construction in Texas says his company is often hired after another contractor cannot finish the job. In one recent project, the cost of removing failed work alone reached nearly $18,000 before rebuilding could begin. By the time the project was complete, the homeowner had spent around $60,000 on work that could have cost about $40,000 with proper planning from the start.

Gill says many problems begin with unrealistic bids and incomplete preparation. His company uses a fixed-price contract model so homeowners understand the cost before construction begins, with changes only if the scope changes, hidden damage is discovered, or code issues appear.

According to Contracting Empire, homeowners can easily compare prices, but they cannot easily compare planning systems, subcontractor management, material standards, or production schedules. These factors often determine whether a project succeeds or fails.

Budget contractors may skip planning to keep the price low, but the problems usually appear later. Contractors across the country report that rescue and repair projects are becoming more common as homeowners try to correct work that was originally underpriced.

Contracting Empire says the trend highlights the importance of realistic budgets, clear planning, and experienced contractors when starting remodeling projects.

