Challenges of PDF Recognition Technology Based on GitHub Issues

London, UK, 2026-03-11 — /EPR Network/ — For years, extracting usable data from PDFs has been a challenge, as their rigid formats often prevent machines from easily reading and analyzing the content. The PDF problem creates a major bottleneck for data analysis and machine learning.

The difficulty of reliably extracting data from PDFs impacts many sectors, especially those dependent on legacy and document-heavy workflows. OpenDataLoader PDF addresses these challenges by enabling structured, reliable access to PDF data for both humans and AI systems.

While some issues are immediately visible in the output, others are subtle, hidden, and often only discovered through detailed analysis.

Vivid and Non-Vivid PDF Conversion Challenges

Vivid (Obvious) PDF Conversion Challenges

Vivid challenges are easy to spot because they directly affect visual output or basic readability.

Common examples include: missing or duplicated text, broken tables or merged table cells, incorrect reading order in multi-column layouts, misaligned or overlapping text, garbled characters due to font or encoding issues.

These problems are noticed immediately when reviewing converted content in formats such as HTML, Markdown, or JSON. Users write to OPL support that “something is wrong,” making these issues easier to report and debug.

Non-Vivid (Hidden) PDF Conversion Challenges

Non-vivid challenges are more dangerous and difficult because the output may look correct at first glance, while the underlying structure or data is broken.

Examples include:

Incorrect semantic tagging (e.g., headers detected as body text); table structures visually appear correct but have incorrect row or column relationships; missing metadata or incorrect document hierarchy; text extraction errors that affect only specific characters.

PDF recognition challenges

We analyze real-world PDF recognition challenges derived from reported issues, providing insights relevant to developers, data analysts, and users of PDF conversion tools.

Challenge with text from multiple table cells

Text from multiple table cells is generated using a single text operator. In OpenDataLoader we addressed this by splitting the text into separate text chunks based on spacing distance between characters.

Challenges with table lines

Table lines are actually drawn using complex line art (a thin rectangle can also be used as lines; one line can be formed from 4 lines). When detecting table borders, we recognize many different patterns how the borders may be drawn including double lines.

Table borders

Challenges with shadow effects
Sometimes authoring software simulates shadow effects by duplicating text with altered color and an offset; OpenDataLoader handles this by identifying and removing duplicate text.

Challenge with incorrect text width

Incorrect text width is a common issue in PDF parsing. Sometimes the authoring software emulated text positioning using enlarged character spacing in the output string. Incorrect glyph widths could cause glyphs to be lost if they were placed in multiple cells at once.

Incorrect text width

Missing numeric values from users

Decision made by OpendataLoader developers:

We’ve improved character width calculations to avoid content loss by assigning characters to a cell even if they slightly exceed its boundaries.

Invisible Text in PDF Conversion

Invisible text is a common and often occurring problem in PDF conversion. It refers to text that exists in the PDF content stream but is not visually rendered, yet still appears during text extraction, OCR, or conversion to formats such as HTML or Markdown.

How we handle invisible text: filter redundant OCR layers when appropriate; deduplicate overlapping text with minimal offsets; preserve intentional accessibility text; validate output using accessibility and structural checks; learn from real-world reported issues.

Each reported issue has driven real improvements in PDF recognition, proving that robust PDF processing evolves through real-world failures, not theory alone.

WebsiteOpenDataLoader PDF — Fast Local PDF Parser for RAG | Hybrid Mode Available

GitHubhttps://github.com/opendataloader-project/opendataloader-pdf

E-mailopen.dataloader@hancom.com

Challenges of PDF Recognition Technology Based on GitHub Issues — Q&A summary

What is OpenDataLoader PDF? OpenDataLoader PDF is a document conversion tool that transforms PDF files into structured, machine-readable formats such as HTML, Markdown, and JSON. It is designed to solve the core challenge of extracting reliable, accurate data from PDFs for both human users and AI systems.

Why is PDF data extraction difficult? PDFs are designed for visual presentation, not for data access. Their rigid format creates problems such as broken tables, incorrect reading order, garbled characters, and missing metadata. Some of these issues are immediately visible, while others are hidden in the underlying structure and only discovered through detailed analysis.

What are vivid PDF conversion challenges? Vivid challenges are problems that are easy to spot in converted output, including missing or duplicated text, broken table structures, incorrect multi-column reading order, misaligned text, and garbled characters caused by font or encoding issues.

What are non-vivid PDF conversion challenges? Non-vivid challenges are hidden errors where the output appears correct visually but contains structural problems. Examples include incorrect semantic tagging, broken table row or column relationships, missing metadata, and character-level extraction errors that affect data accuracy.

How does OpenDataLoader handle text from multiple table cells? When a PDF generates text from multiple table cells using a single text operator, OpenDataLoader splits the text into separate chunks based on the spacing distance between characters, ensuring each cell contains only its intended content.

How does OpenDataLoader detect table borders? PDF table lines are often drawn using complex line art, including thin rectangles and composite lines. OpenDataLoader recognizes many different border-drawing patterns, including double lines, to accurately reconstruct table structures.

How does OpenDataLoader handle shadow effects in PDFs? Some authoring software simulates shadow effects by duplicating text with altered color and offset. OpenDataLoader identifies and removes these duplicate text layers to prevent redundant content in the extracted output.

How does OpenDataLoader resolve incorrect text width issues? OpenDataLoader improves character width calculations to prevent content loss. Characters are assigned to a cell even if they slightly exceed its boundaries, addressing cases where enlarged character spacing or incorrect glyph widths cause data to be misplaced or lost.

How does OpenDataLoader handle missing numeric values? Missing numeric values occur when incorrect glyph widths cause characters to be placed across multiple cells, resulting in lost data. OpenDataLoader improved character width calculations to assign characters to a cell even if they slightly exceed its boundaries, preventing content loss in numeric fields.

What is invisible text in PDF conversion, and how is it handled? Invisible text exists in the PDF content stream but is not visually rendered. It commonly appears during text extraction or OCR processing. OpenDataLoader filters redundant OCR layers, deduplicates overlapping text, preserves intentional accessibility text, and validates output through structural checks.

How does OpenDataLoader improve its PDF recognition accuracy? OpenDataLoader’s recognition engine evolves through real-world reported issues, not theoretical assumptions. Each user-reported problem drives concrete improvements in parsing logic, making the system progressively more accurate across diverse PDF formats and edge cases.

Who benefits from using OpenDataLoader PDF? OpenDataLoader PDF serves developers building data pipelines, data analysts processing document-heavy workflows, and organizations in sectors that rely on legacy PDF documents. It is particularly relevant for teams preparing structured data for machine learning and AI applications.

