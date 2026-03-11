Challenges of PDF Recognition Technology Based on GitHub Issues

London, UK, 2026-03-11 — /EPR Network/ — For years, extracting usable data from PDFs has been a challenge, as their rigid formats often prevent machines from easily reading and analyzing the content. The PDF problem creates a major bottleneck for data analysis and machine learning.

The difficulty of reliably extracting data from PDFs impacts many sectors, especially those dependent on legacy and document-heavy workflows. OpenDataLoader PDF addresses these challenges by enabling structured, reliable access to PDF data for both humans and AI systems.

While some issues are immediately visible in the output, others are subtle, hidden, and often only discovered through detailed analysis.

Vivid and Non-Vivid PDF Conversion Challenges

Vivid (Obvious) PDF Conversion Challenges

Vivid challenges are easy to spot because they directly affect visual output or basic readability.

Common examples include: missing or duplicated text, broken tables or merged table cells, incorrect reading order in multi-column layouts, misaligned or overlapping text, garbled characters due to font or encoding issues.

These problems are noticed immediately when reviewing converted content in formats such as HTML, Markdown, or JSON. Users write to OPL support that “something is wrong,” making these issues easier to report and debug.

Non-Vivid (Hidden) PDF Conversion Challenges

Non-vivid challenges are more dangerous and difficult because the output may look correct at first glance, while the underlying structure or data is broken.

Examples include:

Incorrect semantic tagging (e.g., headers detected as body text); table structures visually appear correct but have incorrect row or column relationships; missing metadata or incorrect document hierarchy; text extraction errors that affect only specific characters.

PDF recognition challenges

We analyze real-world PDF recognition challenges derived from reported issues, providing insights relevant to developers, data analysts, and users of PDF conversion tools.

Challenge with text from multiple table cells

Text from multiple table cells is generated using a single text operator. In OpenDataLoader we addressed this by splitting the text into separate text chunks based on spacing distance between characters.

Challenges with table lines

Table lines are actually drawn using complex line art (a thin rectangle can also be used as lines; one line can be formed from 4 lines). When detecting table borders, we recognize many different patterns how the borders may be drawn including double lines.