Alma Products Limited Expands Plastic Extrusion Manufacturing and Thermoformed Trays Production in Haydock

Alma Products Limited, a leading Plastic Extrusion Manufacturers based in Haydock, continues to strengthen its capabilities in producing high-quality Thermoformed Trays for modern packaging applications. With decades of experience in plastic production, the company delivers reliable and customised packaging solutions for food products and consumer goods.

Advanced Manufacturing for High-Quality Packaging

Alma Products Limited specialises in sheet extrusion, thermoforming, and dry off-set container printing. These processes operate together in a modern manufacturing facility equipped with computer-controlled machinery.

This integrated system allows the company to maintain strict quality control throughout production. Each stage supports consistent material performance and precise tray formation. The result is packaging that meets high industry standards while remaining practical for large-scale use.

As experienced Plastic Extrusion Manufacturers, Alma Products Limited produces plastic sheets that form the foundation of thermoformed packaging. These sheets provide the strength and flexibility required to manufacture durable trays for many industries.

Thermoformed Trays Designed for Food Packaging

Thermoformed Trays remain one of the most effective packaging solutions for food products. They provide structure, hygiene, and reliable protection while allowing clear product presentation.

These trays work particularly well for packaging fresh produce, cheese selections, meat platters, and ready meals. The rigid structure keeps products organised and stable during transportation and retail display.

Thermoformed packaging also supports attractive shelf presentation. Well-designed trays help showcase products while maintaining product safety and quality.

Wide Range of Materials for Packaging Performance

Alma Products Limited manufactures packaging using several high-performance materials. Each material supports specific packaging requirements.

Available materials include PP, PS, APET, RPET, Virgin PET, barrier films, bio additives, and PE. These materials offer advantages such as durability, product protection, clarity, and flexibility.

Barrier films help protect sensitive food products. Recyclable materials such as RPET support environmentally responsible packaging practices.

Selecting the right material allows the packaging to perform effectively across storage, transportation, and retail environments.

Custom Thermoformed Trays for Unique Products

Alma Products Limited offers fully customised Thermoformed Trays designed to match specific product dimensions and packaging goals.

Trays can include multiple compartments, specialised shapes, or a range of colours. These design features help improve both functionality and product presentation.

Custom packaging also helps products remain stable during transport. In retail environments, unique tray designs help products stand out on the shelf.

The company’s professional team works closely with businesses to develop packaging that aligns with their product requirements.

Integrated Plastic Production Under One Roof

Alma Products Limited combines Plastic Extrusion Manufacturing, thermoforming, and dry off-set container printing in a single facility. This approach improves production efficiency and strengthens quality control.

Managing multiple processes under one roof allows better coordination between design and manufacturing teams. It also supports faster turnaround times and consistent product standards.

With more than 40 years of experience in plastic production, Alma Products Limited continues to develop enhanced ways of working with plastic to support modern packaging needs.

The company also prioritises sustainable manufacturing practices. Material recycling remains a central part of production, helping reduce waste while maintaining high-quality output.

Businesses looking for dependable Plastic Extrusion Manufacturers and customised Thermoformed Trays can contact Alma Products Limited in Haydock to discuss packaging solutions tailored to their products.

Alma Products Limited is a trusted UK packaging specialist offering advanced solutions in Plastic Extrusion Manufacturers and precision-engineered Thermoformed Trays, helping businesses protect, present, and package products.