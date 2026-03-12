Poland-India Chamber Hosts Women’s Day Conference 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi

Delhi, India, 2026-03-12 — /EPR Network/ —The Poland–India Chamber of Cooperation (PICC) successfully hosted the Poland–India Business & Women Leadership Forum 2026 on the occasion of International Women’s Day, bringing together distinguished diplomats, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and institutional leaders from India and Poland.

Held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, one of India’s most prestigious international conference venues, the high-level forum welcomed over 100 curated participants representing government, business, and institutional networks engaged in strengthening Poland–India cooperation.

The event was hosted by Ms. Krystyna Wróblewska, President of the Poland–India Chamber of Cooperation, and Mr. Vincent Peter, Vice President of PICC, and marked the formal inauguration of the Chamber’s activities in India, reinforcing its role as a strategic platform facilitating bilateral engagement across business, policy, education, and innovation sectors.

The Chief Guest of the forum was H.E. Mr. Piotr Świtalski, Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to India, who attended the event along with his wife Ms. Anna Świtalska. Among the distinguished attendees were Ms. Amrapali Kata, IAS, CEO & MD – Andhra Pradesh Tourism, Dr. Shefali Bhujbal, Trustee MET & Bhujbal Knowledge City, Mr. Ravi Nandan Sinha, Director Of Development & Board Member, Ms. Priya Pansare, Director, World Trade Centre Mumbai, CA Tripti Singhal Somani, Founder & CEO of Womennovator, and Ms. Kavita Adhikary, Head – Global Partnerships, MSME Business Forum India.

The forum also welcomed members of the Polish business delegation visiting India, including Ms. Małgorzata Zawada, Global Director of Operations at DUOLIFE S.A., as well as entrepreneurs actively engaged in strengthening the India–Poland ecosystem, including Ms. Bogusia Dhingra and Ms. Dorota Cagiel.

In his keynote address, Ambassador Świtalski highlighted the significant growth in Poland–India relations and the strong potential for expanding cooperation in trade, investment, innovation, and skilled mobility. Referring to recent improvements in visa processing, he noted that waiting times for work visas had already been reduced significantly during his tenure and expressed optimism for further improvements that will facilitate stronger business and talent exchanges between the two countries.

The event also witnessed the signing of two strategic Memorandums of Understanding between PICC and Womennovator, and PICC and MSME Business Forum India, further strengthening institutional collaboration in entrepreneurship, innovation, and MSME engagement.

A highlight of the forum was the Women’s Leadership Panel Discussion, moderated by Ms. Bogusia Dhingra, featuring distinguished leaders including Ms. Krystyna Wróblewska, Ms. Priya Pansare, CA Tripti Singhal Somani, Ms. Małgorzata Zawada, Ms. Dorota Cagiel, and Ms. Kavita Adhikary. The discussion explored leadership challenges, mentorship gaps, and strategies to enable women entrepreneurs to scale globally.

The event concluded with the India launch of the book “22 Lies I Believed” by Ms. Krystyna Wróblewska, followed by closing remarks delivered by Mr. Vincent Peter, Vice President of PICC.

CEng. Shreekant Patil, PICC Advisor and Startup India Mentor, moderated the entire Poland-India Women’s Day Conference 2026 at Bharat Mandapam.

The successful forum marked a significant milestone in strengthening India–Poland economic and institutional collaboration, with the Poland–India Chamber of Cooperation continuing to position itself as a trusted bridge between the two countries, enabling partnerships across business, policy, education, and innovation ecosystems.

Special thanks to the team that helped make the event possible: Shreekant Patil, Amit Thakkar, Rahul Pradhan, Milin Rajput, Prasad Ganavane, and Shubham Kankarej. Also thanks to Wroblewska Business Event, which co-managed the event successfully.

Special thanks from the President, Ms. Krystyna Wróblewska, and Vice President, Mr. Vincent Peter, to all our esteemed guests, VIPs, dignitaries, delegates, partners, and members for attending the event and graciously joining us for this important milestone. We also extend our sincere appreciation to the event management team and all those who worked behind the scenes to make the Poland–India Business & Women Leadership Forum 2026 a great success. Your presence, support, and engagement made this occasion truly meaningful and memorable.